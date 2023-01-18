Five suspects arrested in probe of robberies, home invasions and car jackings in Hyde Park

According to police, detectives spotted three vehicles in the area that matched the descriptions of cars used in prior area “Home Invasions, Car Jackings, and Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon” incidents.

In a statement, police said they arrested three juveniles, an 18-year-old Hyde Park woman, and a 20-year-old Dorchester man around 6 a.m. in the area of 1187 Hyde Park Ave. The arrests were made as part of an investigation into “a series of Armed Robberies, Home Invasions, and Car Jackings” recently reported in the area, the statement said.

Boston police on Tuesday arrested five people in connection with a crime spree in Hyde Park and seized three guns, including one emblazoned with the phrase “Diamond Boss” in shiny font on the barrel, according to officials.

Advertisement

“Detectives made contact with the occupants, and after further investigation, officers arrested five individuals and recovered three firearms,” the statement said.

Police said the guns were determined to be a Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter with ten rounds in the magazine stolen out of New Hampshire, a ghost gun with 14 rounds in the magazine, and a Ruger 9 millimeter loaded with one round in the chamber and 14 in the magazine.

Angelica Pena, 18, of Hyde Park, was arrested on a warrant out of Roxbury Municipal Court for an alleged home invasion, police said.

Johan-Ortega Nunez, 20, of Dorchester, was apprehended on a warrant out of Dorchester Municipal Court charging assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, and threats, according to police. He was also hit with fresh charges of “Armed Robbery, A&B D/W (firearm), Carjacking, and Kidnapping,” police said.

The three juveniles, ages 15, 16, and 17, were all arrested on carjacking, kidnapping and weapons charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the arrested parties had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Advertisement

“Detectives continue to investigate these incidents and urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact District E-18 Detectives (Hyde Park) 617-343-5607,” the statement said. “Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.