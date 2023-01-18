A look at the next three snow and rain events headed to the Boston area

In Boston, any snow that will occur in the next system comes as it is ending Friday afternoon.

There are three storm systems to contend with through the middle of next week.

The pattern has turned active in what has been a very cloudy month. 2022 was, you may remember, a very sunny year — and it stands to reason things are going to even out over time.

Each storm will present its own forecasting challenges, although without a lot of cold air around, I don’t think any of them are going to be big snowmakers for the entire region, but could be quite good for ski areas in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

January is running way above average this year so far and looks to continue into the final week of the month before turning colder in the last few days. NOAA

A frontal system will approach the Boston area on Thursday. It will bring an increase in clouds after what could be a pretty nice sunrise. Temperatures will be colder than Wednesday, when readings get near 50. Thursday stays in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

I think the rain arrives during the evening, maybe it will even mix with snow north and west of the Massachusetts turnpike and route 495. Farther north, there will be a burst of snow and it could be moderate for a time.

Rain moves into Boston Thursday night, but changes to snow Friday. COD Weather

Accumulation will likely be higher and travel slower north of the Boston metro. On Friday, a wave of low pressure will develop along this frontal system and stop the mild air from penetrating too far north.

New Hampshire and Southern Maine will likely see anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow. As the colder air works in Friday morning, any residual rain can change over to snow and there will be some light precipitation during the day waffling back and forth between snow and rain with a coating to an inch or two possibleeven near the coast. Obviously, this isn’t a big deal, but slick travel is possible.

Snow will fall across northern areas Thursday night and Friday. Dave Epstein

The weekend trends seasonable and continues our cloudy pattern. There may be some sunny breaks on Saturday even as clouds dominate. On Sunday, clouds will continue to be present and temperatures in the afternoon will be near 40.

A new storm bringing rain will arrive very late Sunday night or in the early morning hours of Monday. Right now, it looks like that weather system is accompanied by a southerly flow of mild air. There might be a few snow showers at the end of Monday night before sunshine returns Tuesday.

Then, the next storm system quickly approaches for Wednesday with rain or a mix of rain and snow. The best chance for snow is going to be across Northern New England and the mountains.