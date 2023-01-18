Home improvement scam artist arrested in Arlington

It was the second time in less than a week Arlington police arrested people in an alleged home improvement scam. On Friday, police arrested three men in a separate, but similar case, the department said.

Jack Clarke, 23, was arrested after Arlington police were contacted by a man Saturday who believed he was the victim of a construction scam, police said.

A Boston man was arrested Tuesday in relation to an alleged home improvement scam targeting Arlington residents, according to Arlington police.

In Clarke’s case, the victim reported that two men had quoted him $14,500 to repoint his basement, and then allegedly destroyed part of the basement’s foundation and convinced him the repairs would cost $68,000, according to police.

The victim wrote multiple checks totaling a portion of the total amount, which were allegedly cashed by Clarke, but the pair allegedly never returned to complete the work, police said.

The suspects also provided the victim with a business contract, which alleged scammers sometimes do in order to appear legitimate, police said.

Police were called Tuesday to the victim’s home where Clarke had returned to collect some tools, and he was placed under arrest and charged with malicious destruction of property over $1200, larceny of false pretenses over $1200, conspiracy, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Clarke was arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance.

Police Chief Julie Flaherty urged residents to be " aware of this type of scam and to report any suspicious activity to the police department. Individuals carrying out this type of scam often go door-to-door.”

" We encourage residents to be wary of anyone going door-to-door offering services, and to be cautious of who they let into their home or begin work on their property without verifying the company first,” she said. “Scammers often target seniors or others in our community who are vulnerable, and we will work with the district attorney’s office to prosecute these cases to their fullest extent.”

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to any type of scam is encouraged to contact the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.