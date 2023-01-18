Man arrested in Boston bank robbery; caught after fleeing with nearly $2,000 in cash, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after he was charged with robbing a bank in downtown Boston and fleeing on foot with nearly $2,000 in cash, officials said.
Boston police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at 2:30 p.m. at a TD Bank branch on Cambridge Street. The suspect, Joseph Campbell, 59, of Boston, passed an employee a note and demanded money, police said. He stated he had a bomb and fled the scene with $1,888 in cash, according to a statement from Boston police.
Campbell was later apprehended by officers near the Park Street MBTA Station, who recovered the stolen cash, police said.
Advertisement
He is facing one charge of armed robbery and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.