Man arrested in Boston bank robbery; caught after fleeing with nearly $2,000 in cash, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after he was charged with robbing a bank in downtown Boston and fleeing on foot with nearly $2,000 in cash, officials said.

Boston police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at 2:30 p.m. at a TD Bank branch on Cambridge Street. The suspect, Joseph Campbell, 59, of Boston, passed an employee a note and demanded money, police said. He stated he had a bomb and fled the scene with $1,888 in cash, according to a statement from Boston police.