New England Aquarium begins rehabilitation process for 64 sea turtles after stranding season on Cape Cod

“We’d love to keep them all, but we don’t have the space,” Adam Kennedy, director of rescue and rehabilitation, said in a phone interview. “The ones that are really sick stay with us, and from there, those are the turtles we are doing bloodwork and radiographs on.”

From November to January, hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles washed up on the shores of Cape Cod. This season, 518 passed through the Quincy hospital. While most are transferred to secondary rehabilitation facilities, the 64 with life-threatening medical conditions will remain in Quincy for long-term treatment, the aquarium said.

After the annual stranding season on Cape Cod, 64 hypothermic sea turtles are in critical condition and being treated at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

The turtles will receive individualized treatment for more serious conditions from the cold water, including pneumonia, sepsis, bone infection, and dehydration. Most are expected to complete the process in eight months and return to the ocean by the summer, the aquarium said.

“Historically, we have an 80 percent survivorship rate, which is really good given that the turtles are in critical condition, and if we weren’t doing this work none of them would survive,” Kennedy said.

Each year, aquarium staff and volunteers have a tradition naming the sea turtles. This year’s theme? Pasta and noodles. Along with Fusilli, Lasagna, and Orzo, there’s also Udon and Couscous, to name a few.

Past themes have included Sesame Street characters, Disney characters, and dog breeds, Kennedy said.

“It’s been going on since I started about 20 years ago. We just come together and think, ‘Oh what’s a cute naming theme?’” Kennedy said. “Folks tend to remember the names more than the number. To put a name to a turtle helps people understand these guys and get volunteers involved.”

Advertisement

Though the sea turtle stranding season is cyclical, the number of stranded turtles is increasing. In 2000, only 50 washed up, while over 800 washed in 2022, according to the aquarium. It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause, Kennedy said, but it’s in part due to the warming of the Gulf of Maine and more unpredictable weather phenomena.

Kennedy encouraged those who wish to help to donate to the hospital or volunteer.

“I grew up Massachusetts, and when I started volunteering, I was shocked that there were so many sea turtles in Cape Cod Bay,” Kennedy said. “It’s important that people understand that this is happening.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.