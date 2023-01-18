Search resumes again for missing Brookfield woman

Authorities resumed their search for a missing Brookfield woman Wednesday morning and expanded their search radius, according to State Police.

Brittany Tee, 35, is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots. She was last seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot, officials said.

At 9:22 a.m. Wednesday State Police tweeted that the agency’s K9 teams and Special Emergency Response team, which is trained to search harsh terrain, were deployed once again along with partner agencies to conduct the search operation, expanding their radius beyond the area that was cleared Tuesday.