Search resumes again for missing Brookfield woman

Authorities resumed their search for a missing Brookfield woman Wednesday morning and expanded their search radius, according to State Police.
Brittany Tee, 35, is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots. She was last seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot, officials said.
At 9:22 a.m. Wednesday State Police tweeted that the agency’s K9 teams and Special Emergency Response team, which is trained to search harsh terrain, were deployed once again along with partner agencies to conduct the search operation, expanding their radius beyond the area that was cleared Tuesday.
Family members reported Tee missing on Jan. 13. Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early said relatives did not immediately report her missing because of a miscommunication that led them to believe they knew where she was.
Brookfield police have Tee’s cellphone, laptop, and car, and they are using these items to help find her, Early said Tuesday.
Authorities have interviewed people locally and outside Brookfield about Tee’s whereabouts, he said.
“We do believe she’s in the area,” Early said.
Investigators have established a dedicated tip line for information about Tee at 508-453-7589.
Search operation for Brittany Tee, 35, of #Brookfield, missing since 1/10, has resumed. MSP Special Emergency Response Team, K9 Unit, and partner agencies expanding search radius of large rural area beyond area cleared yesterday. Anyone w/info: Pls call tip line at 508-453-7589. pic.twitter.com/N1kNgdx8kS— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2023
