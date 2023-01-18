These maps show what to expect from the storm coming to Massachusetts this week

There will be a risk of snow and sleet Friday night.

Thursday will start as a dry day with some sunshine in the morning. The afternoon into the night will see cold air and mostly rain in southern New England. In northwestern Connecticut and western to central Massachusetts, a wintry mix will be more dominant.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a winter storm for Massachusetts beginning Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Overnight, rain will turn into snow which might make for a slick Friday morning commute across northern Mass., but the coastal region will see mostly rain.

There isn't much snow accumulation expected in the Boston area. National Weather Service

The temperature might cool down on Friday, turning the mixed precipitation into snow. Some areas to the north could see up to six inches, while the coastal plain area could see a light dusting or up to an inch of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory might be necessary in some areas, especially closer to the Vermont and New Hampshire borders where sleet and freezing rain is more likely.









