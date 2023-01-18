Boston man charged with trying to hire someone to kill wife

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man offered to pay a total of $8,000 to someone he thought was a contract killer, but who was actually an undercover federal agent, to have his estranged wife and her new boyfriend killed, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, was held at an initial hearing on a murder-for-hire charge in federal court on Tuesday pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.