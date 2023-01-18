‘A danger to national security’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s return to committees draws outrage

Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, who was removed from assignments after he tweeted a graphic anime video that depicted him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, will also return to panels this term following the vote.

Greene was appointed to the Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight and Accountability Committee by the House Republican Steering Committee in an unanimous vote on Tuesday, CNN reported . The move has garnered widespread disbelief from online critics due to her controversial history , which includes pushing dangerous conspiracy theories and political violence.

Nearly two years after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in the House for her extremist and incendiary remarks, the Georgia Republican is again set to serve on two major panels, multiple news outlets reported.

Advertisement

Greene and Gosar’s committee assignments await ratification from the full House Republican Conference but are likely to be approved.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The decisions to appoint Greene and Gosar came just days after Representative Kevin McCarthy clinched the role of House Speaker following a marathon vote. During the arduous process, Greene stepped up as one of his most vocal backers in the face of opposition from a group of hardline Republicans.

“Joe Biden, be prepared. We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for The Big Guy,” Greene said in a statement. “And it’s not just the Biden Crime Family, the GOP majority will investigate every bit of government being used to abuse the American people.”

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has made investigating President Biden and his family one of its top priorities.

But Greene’s appointment to the key committees has drawn a backlash from lawmakers, various political groups, and the White House, which on Wednesday accused House Republicans of “setting the stage for divorced-from-reality political stunts” and demanding transparency from party leaders about Greene and Gosar’s appointments.

Advertisement

Representatives Scott Perry and Lauren Boebert, also staunch allies of former president Donald Trump, will also serve on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, the Washington Post reported. All four lawmakers voted against certifying Biden as president following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Republicans are handing the keys of oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement. “These same members have suggested violence against political opponents. ... They have defended and downplayed a violent insurrection against our democracy.”

First elected to Congress in 2020, Greene drew criticism for her espousal of extremist beliefs and using racist and antisemitic rhetoric. Not long into her term, she was removed from committee assignments for doing so and quickly became an agitator in the party. Her history includes indicating support for political violence and executing prominent Democratic politicians and federal agents.

Greene was an open supporter of the QAnon ideology and previously endorsed conspiracy theories which held that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were orchestrated by the government; that several mass shootings were staged; and that a Jewish cabal had sparked a deadly wildfire in California with a laser beam from space.

Online, many questioned how Greene, who also pushed Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud, could play a role in overseeing matters of national security.

Advertisement

New York Representative Ritchie Torres, the former vice chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, said he was “horrified” that Greene will serve on the panel. “A QAnon conspiracy theorist + Jan 6 insurrectionist doesn’t belong on a committee that exists to fight extremism,” he tweeted.

Massachusetts Representatives Jim McGovern and Seth Moulton also blasted the decision.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said 9/11 was fake, spreads Q-Anon lies, and asked for a pardon after January 6 — will now sit on the Homeland Security Committee,” McGovern tweeted. “Kevin McCarthy continues his handouts to MAGA extremists to keep power by any means necessary.”

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, was even more direct.

“The woman who said ‘We would have won’ if she’d led the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol … is now on the Committee charged with countering terrorism,” he tweeted. “MTG is a danger to national security. Really.”

See more reactions below:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.