At Davos, Sinema and Manchin high-five over keeping filibuster rule

Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin — who foiled Democrats’ efforts to pass a voting-rights overhaul by a simple majority — shared a high-five on the stage in Davos as they reaffirmed their opposition to overturning the Senate’s filibuster rule.

“We still don’t agree on getting rid of the filibuster, correct?” Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, asked Sinema. “That’s correct,” she said, initiating the high-five during an event at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland.

Sinema, who recently become an independent but still aligns with Democrats in the Senate, has accused her former party of overreaching to achieve short-term goals by trying to nix the filibuster. The rule allows a minority to thwart most legislation bill unless the majority can muster 60 votes.