Two expelled GOP representatives returned to House committees

Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, was stripped of her congressional committee assignments shortly after she was sworn in for her past support of political violence and history of antisemitic and racist remarks. An outside agitator for much of her first term, Greene has been a stalwart defender of McCarthy over the past few months, pushing his candidacy for speaker over the objections of some other hard-right Republicans.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will be seated on the Homeland Security Committee and Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona will be seated on the House Natural Resources Committee, according to two people familiar with the assignments who spoke on condition of anonymity.

WASHINGTON — Two Republican lawmakers who were previously expelled from House committees over their extremist or violent remarks have been given committee assignments again, days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California won the gavel.

In November 2021, the House -- then controlled by Democrats — voted to censure Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments after he tweeted an altered anime video that depicted him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and swinging two swords at President Biden.

Santos given seats on two House committees

Even as calls grew for investigations into Representative George Santos and for his resignation, House Republican leadership on Tuesday gave the first-term congressman from New York seats on the Small Business and the Science, Space and Technology committees, according to a person briefed on the assignments.

The committee placements are the clearest indication yet of the restrained approach with which Republican leaders are treating Santos amid a growing controversy over falsehoods on the campaign trail and questions about his fund-raising and spending reported last month in The New York Times.

Neither of Santos’s two committees are seen as a plum seats for lawmakers hoping to boost their profile on Capitol Hill, and they are not as highly regarded as the committees he had initially sought: either the House Financial Services or Foreign Affairs committees. The person briefed on his assignments said Santos had requested those positions from Republican leaders.

But the likelihood of Santos getting those posts diminished after he acknowledged misrepresenting his work in finance and after reports cast doubt on aspects of his background, including claims of Jewish ancestry.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, backed by a razor-thin majority that includes a faction threatening his leadership, has seen some of his delegation join Democrats in their call for Santos to resign. But McCarthy, whose bid to become speaker was backed by Santos, has refused to outwardly criticize him.

Defeated N.M. candidate arrested for role in shooting plot

The arrest of a defeated candidate for the New Mexico Legislature on charges that he orchestrated the plot to shoot up the homes of four Democratic officials in Albuquerque has prompted widespread condemnation as well as accusations that the stolen-election rhetoric among supporters of former president Donald Trump continues to incite violence.

Following the Monday arrest, new details emerged Tuesday about the alleged conspiracy, including how close a spray of bullets came to the sleeping 10-year-old daughter of a state senator. Albuquerque police said in charging documents released Tuesday that Solomon Peña, 39, who lost a state House seat in November by a nearly 2-1 margin but complained that his defeat was rigged, hatched the plot. Police accused him of conspiring with four accomplices to drive past the officials’ homes and fire at them.

Peña “provided firearms and cash payments and personally participated in at least one shooting,” the documents said. They alleged he intended to cause “serious injury or death” to the people inside their homes, the documents said. The group allegedly stole at least two cars used in the incidents, police said.

One of the targets of the attack said the shootings were part of a lineage of violence that stems from Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, including the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“You think it wouldn’t happen here, that someone would do this to local officials,” said former Bernalillo commissioner Debbie O’Malley, whose home was shot at Dec. 11. “There’s been this narrative for a long time: If you don’t get your way, it’s okay to be violent. The message came from the top. It came from Trump.”

Trump’s former lawyer meets with N.Y. prosecutors

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he met for 2½ hours Tuesday with Manhattan prosecutors who have revived a years-old investigation into payments made to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged extramarital tryst.

Cohen said he had been “ordered not to disclose” any of the people present at the meeting or to discuss prosecutors’ area of interest in any detail.

“I have tremendous confidence in the team that I met with yesterday, as well as their depth and knowledge regarding this and other matters,” Cohen said.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges that he violated campaign finance law by arranging payouts to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from going public with claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

The US attorney’s office in Manhattan decided not to prosecute Trump personally over the hush-money payments. The Manhattan district attorney’s office then began investigating the payments to see if any state laws were broken.

No charges were brought against Trump during the tenure of former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who shifted the probe’s focus to the Trump Organization’s business practices. The company was convicted of tax fraud last month and fined$1.6 million.

After that conviction, Vance’s successor, District Attorney Alvin Bragg , said its Trump investigation was moving to the “next chapter,” but he offered no specifics on where it was headed.

Focusing again on hush money payments would be bringing the probe full circle.

A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Bragg, a Democrat, has shown renewed interest in pursuing more charges, possibly against Trump himself. He has also shown concern about revealing too much about the probe, saying that acknowledging or disclosing certain details could harm a potential case.

Trump seeks reinstatement on Facebook

Donald Trump’s campaign is asking Facebook’s parent company to reinstate his access on grounds he’s a declared 2024 presidential candidate and that keeping him off the platform is interfering with the political process.

Trump’s campaign sent a letter Tuesday to Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and other company officials requesting a meeting “to discuss President Trump’s prompt reinstatement to the platform.”

“At a time when the United States faces critical issues that impact its citizens and the world, and at a time when the country begins the process of choosing its next president, we believe that Meta should be encouraging a full and robust dialogue, not silencing presidential candidates,” the campaign said in the letter.

A Meta spokesman said the company will announce its decision about reinstating Trump’s access this month. NBC News first reported on the letter.

Trump lost access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Jan. 6, 2021, after the company deemed that some of his posts were encouraging his supporters to riot at the US Capitol and impede Congress from confirming the results of the presidential election, which Joe Biden won. The temporary suspension was changed to an “indefinite” suspension the following day.

