Classified document system in need of overhaul

The revelation that Trump took classified documents and kept them at Mar-a-Lago wasn’t a surprise; Trump was hardly a president who went by the rules. Trump’s unwillingness to work with the FBI and the National Archives caused a political storm, leading Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate him for possible obstruction. Some on the right called it a political witch hunt, while some on the left hailed it as a decision that could lead to an indictment of the former president.

President Biden — who criticized Donald Trump for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago compound, calling it “ totally irresponsible ” — now finds himself under investigation by a special counsel appointed by his own attorney general for his handling of classified documents during his time as vice president found at his personal office and home.

Fast forward five months and Biden now finds himself in the hot seat, not having regard for the seriousness that comes with handling classified information in the manner in which he attacked Trump.

I was a presidential appointee and had a top-secret clearance, and I can say there is no reason for anyone to take classified documents to their personal home or office. Classified documents aren’t a parting gift they demand reverence and respect because of the critical nature of the information that’s often contained in them.

When questioned by supporters, the president appeared to get frustrated and annoyed, as if he was above reproach, responding that the documents were locked in his garage with his Corvette. That’s an irresponsible explanation for why the documents were in his personal possession. The president’s response indicates a level of arrogance that’s concerning because it doesn’t suggest he plans to institute sweeping reforms.

The US intelligence community needs to have a manual review process, where individuals at the FBI’s counterintelligence division and the CIA would review every document before it leaves the White House or vice president’s office or residence to ensure these documents do not fall into the wrong hands.

Classified documents can contain methodologies, sources, and other sensitive information that could potentially put sources in great harm if obtained by those supporting our adversaries. The information could be used against the United States, which is why, under normal circumstances, the documents can be viewed only in controlled environments.

Although Biden is cooperating with the Justice Department and National Archives to turn over the documents, the process for turning them over is archaic and requires reform. Biden should lead that charge. Taking such a step could be the redemption Biden needs. After all, voters need to know if they can trust him — and those who follow him into the Oval Office.

Shermichael Singleton is a political consultant, writer, commentator, and host of “The Shermichael Singleton Show” on SiriusXM.