How much does Mayor Wu believe in MLK’s commitment to civil disobedience?

Yet last Thursday night, four protesters — including three clergy members — who are seeking to change the name of Faneuil Hall were arrested at Boston City Hall , where they had staged a sit-in in an effort to meet with the mayor, who was not there at the time. The trespassing charges against the four were dismissed. As Jim Borghesani, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, explained via e-mail, “In cases like this — a protest with no impact/disruption on the general public, no violence, no criminal history among those arrested — it’s pretty standard to decline prosecution.”

Mayor Michelle Wu spent the past weekend paying tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to civil disobedience as a positive force that can change the world.

Asked about the arrests, Wu spokesman Ricardo Patrón said, “The building was closed. For the safety of everyone, that means people can’t stay in the building.” To be clear, the protesters who are associated with a group called The New Democracy Coalition were told that if they did not leave, they would be arrested. They chose that outcome. Still, the disconnect between Wu’s words and actions raises a question: How committed is this mayor to peaceful protest if her ultimate reaction to protesters is to have them arrested? And beyond protest, how open is Wu to dialogue and debate?

For example, the mayor last year kept some angry North End restaurant owners out of a press briefing she held on the city’s controversial outdoor dining policy, saying she did not want to “normalize harassment.” She has also declined to meet one-on-one with developers and others in the business community, apparently out of a desire to avoid encounters with people who want something that might run counter to her populist agenda.

At least the arrests of the Faneuil Hall four show that Wu has an equal opportunity attitude to dissent that targets her. Protesters who objected to her COVID-19 mandates by banging on drums outside her home have also been arrested, after an ordinance was passed at her request that restricts the hours such protests can take place. So far, those charges have also been dismissed, with Judge Steven Kay of the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court telling one protester, “I think you were wrongly arrested and wrongfully charged as a result.”

During Boston’s MLK breakfast on Monday, Wu referenced those protesters who came to her neighborhood, telling the audience that a year ago, “We were entering week three of right-wing protesters coming to my house nearly every single day with their drums and whistles, with their megaphones and hate.” It’s true, those objecting to her COVID-19 vaccine mandate were loud and obnoxious, and some used racist and misogynist language. Maybe no bridge to civil discourse can be built between them. Yet a breakfast that honors King and the civil rights movement is an odd setting to make that case.

The City Hall sit-in stemmed from an ongoing effort to rename Faneuil Hall, because Peter Faneuil, the 18th-century merchant who built the structure and donated it to the city, made his fortune trading enslaved people and owned five of them. Protesters have chained themselves to the building and taken part in other demonstrations. On Jan. 12, several members of The New Democracy Coalition went to City Hall, saying they wanted to meet with Wu. Around 8:30 p.m., police asked them to leave, and the four who did not were arrested, according to the police incident report.

Members of the group say they have sent several letters to Wu seeking a meeting. As mayor, she has not met with them, but Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, has reportedly spoken with them. Asked about the letters from several members of this group, Patrón forwarded this statement: “The City of Boston is recognized throughout the world for our role in this country’s founding, but it is critical to acknowledge and address the role of slavery in our nation’s founding and the deep inequities that remain today. As we work to build an equitable Boston for everyone, the City is committed to advancing racial justice and learning from our past and right wrongs.”

That statement does not say Wu will meet with this group or where she stands on the name change. Whether or not you support their effort, it seems like a topic worthy of a broader conversation, led by the city’s mayor, about Boston’s history when it comes to race. Having that conversation means talking personally to people with different perspectives, including members of this group. Doing so would also neutralize the power of protest that King so understood — and Wu said she believes in.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.