Readers have issues with ‘The Embrace’ and even its unveiling

Regrettably, not all present received equal treatment. The construction fences around “The Embrace” remained in place, with many VIPs in the area immediately around the monument. I was among the mass of attendees on the outside trying to look in.

I was proud to attend the unveiling of “The Embrace,” the monument to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, on Friday afternoon ( “A lasting embrace: Unveiling of tribute to Kings brings remembrance of past and hopes for future,” Page A1, Jan. 14). No one who was there will forget the occasion.

At the unveiling, there were too many on the outside looking in

When celebrating a hero of equal rights, a people’s hero, please let the people in.

TP Johnson

Cambridge





Disappointing way to introduce a memorial to the people of the Boston area

Murray Whyte’s Critic’s Notebook on “The Embrace” (Page A1, Jan. 13) was headlined “The heart of the city.” My question is: How come the people who make up the heart of the city were blocked out from the wonderful unveiling ceremony?

I made the trip into the city to see the monument but was extremely disappointed. The audio was poorly synched with the visual display and one couldn’t see the memorial itself. Nowhere had I seen notice of “invitation only” tickets being required. It was a very poor showing for the people of Greater Boston not to have been included.

Ellen O’Gorman

Wilmington





But is it monumental? No.

“The Embrace,” a purported memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, is a perfect example of the parable of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” (“The heart of the city,” Critic’s Notebook, Page A1, Jan. 13). We are supposed to nod knowingly at descriptions of its brilliance. But I think the memorial is hideous.

Great public art should not require “signage” or “QR code links to a website” to explain it. In this case, it should require no more than a gaze to convey the greatness of King and the essential support of his wife to his work. A more traditional sculpture of the great man, perhaps of the two together, would have sufficed.

It will indeed be “an enduring symbol of the city,” as Murray Whyte writes, not in the sense of the graceful lines of the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge but rather in that of the ugly brutalism of Boston City Hall.

Brian R. Merrick

West Barnstable





If the hope was to honor the Kings, this design fails

I don’t wish to rain on anyone’s parade, but “The Embrace” is a dreadful failure and not the wonder that critics and admirers of the Kings wish it to be. The hands are wonderful, yes, but as they try to wrap around two figures and their disembodied parts, the creation fails and there is little cohesion. It looks like brutalist art, not affection, and that can hardly have been the goal.

I recognize the hope was to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who are more than deserving of honor, but this isn’t it.

Liz Casey

Dorchester





He believes Frederick Douglass would have approved

Frederick Douglass took exception to the so-called Emancipation statue, which stood in Boston’s Park Square until it was removed in 2020. The statue, a copy of one commissioned after the death of Abraham Lincoln, depicted a freed slave on his knees rising up beside the president.

In a letter published in the National Republican in 1876, Douglass wrote, “The negro here, though rising, is still on his knees and nude.” He went on to express his preference for “a monument representing the negro, not couchant on his knees like a four-footed animal, but erect on his feet like a man.”

Advertisement

I believe that Douglass would very much approve of “The Embrace” and its interpretation of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta King standing tall as they were after they heard the news that he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Robert Hildreth

Boston





Of general interest, but alas, sculpture is not really about the Kings

Hank Willis Thomas, who created the sculpture “The Embrace,” said it himself: “This work is really about the capacity for each of us to be enveloped in love.” Fine. At least some people will appreciate that more generic meaning. The artist has made his mark, but not as he intended. As presented, the memorial is not really about the Kings and is not appropriate.

Andrew Rubel

Somerville