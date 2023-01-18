Video of gun-toting child must be a wake-up call for America

By heavenly grace the weapon’s chamber was empty. According to a neighbor , as the little boy squeezed the gun and pointed it at apartment doors, a stairwell, and most horrifyingly himself, he said: “Pow, pow, pow, pow.”

If you saw it, you’ll never forget it: video footage this week of a diaper-clad 4-year-old boy wandering the hallway of an Indiana apartment complex, playing with a gun. But this was not a toy pistol. The child waved and repeatedly pulled the trigger of a real handgun with 15 rounds in its magazine.

The boy’s father, who said he was asleep inside their apartment at the time, was later arrested on felony neglect charges — a scene that also played out before television viewers.

I’ll leave for another column an examination of our culture’s ghastly obsession with watching police interactions (usually with Black, Latino, poor, or otherwise disadvantaged people) for entertainment value.

Right now, this is about guns in America. More specifically, guns in our homes — hundreds of millions of guns that are found in a massive share, 44 percent, according to Gallup, of American households. Guns kept within reach of our children.

“There is this perception that having a gun in the home makes you safer,” said Colleen Creighton, director of End Family Fire, a movement to promote responsible gun ownership that encourages safe gun storage in the home. “In reality, you are three to five times more likely to be injured by a gun in the home.”

Also, those in armed households are more likely to be killed by their own gun, not protected from an intruder.

And the more access children have to guns, the more tragic the results. In 2020, firearms surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the number one cause of death of American children age 1 to 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, the child firearm death rate jumped 50 percent from 2019 to 2021, when seven children died by gunfire every single day. In that tragic way, America stands apart from its peers.

And we’re thinking about gun violence all wrong. The first shooting at a US school in 2023 was not carried out by a gunman with an assault rifle. It was committed by a 6-year-old child who allegedly brought his mother’s legally purchased gun to school and shot his teacher. Six. Years. Old. Thankfully, no one was killed, but the complex tragedy of that incident will leave a permanent scar on the lives of everyone involved: from the teacher wounded by a child she was tasked with educating, to the students who witnessed the violence and had their sense of security shattered, to their traumatized families, to the child who learned the feeling of entering the criminal justice system at an age when he should have been learning how to ride a bike.

An understandably angry, exasperated parent at that scene in Virginia earlier this month told reporters: “I’m only here because my husband’s in the military, or otherwise I would not have chosen to come to this country.”

That parent is correct that the level of gun culture and obsession in this nation is uniquely American. This is where the Second Amendment is treated like scripture, distorting the constitutional right into some kind of biblical doctrine never contemplated by the Founders: thou shalt pack heat.

Our children are watching, learning, and imitating. And dying.

One way to better protect children — and adults — is with safe storage laws. But we have learned — especially with gun violence — that you cannot legislate away a problem without changing the culture surrounding it. Most gun owners undoubtedly believe that they are keeping their guns safely away from their children. The father of the child in Indiana reportedly told police he thought his son couldn’t access the closed, rolltop desk where the gun was kept. He was wrong.

“Parents think their gun is in a safe place,” Creighton said. “But a lot of time the child knows things that the parent doesn’t think they know.”

Passing laws mandating personal firearms be securely locked away, enforcing those already on the books, and having strong penalties to back up existing laws make for a good start. But none of that will matter if we don’t change our way of thinking.

One problem is there is so much we don’t know about gun violence, including how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted it, since the CDC has only recently been empowered to study it as the public health issue that it is. That data will be vital.

In the meantime, the video of that gun-toting baby should shake us all to the core — and wake us up to the reality that guns don’t keep us safe. They threaten our children.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe and The Emancipator. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.