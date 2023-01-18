These are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Massachusetts in 2022

And they certainly came with hefty price tags. In the past year, they went for seven- and eight-digit figures, with the most expensive home on the market going for a whopping $18.5 million.

In 2022, the luxury real estate market in Massachusetts was full of awe-inspiring properties, from a sprawling Victorian in Cambridge to ocean-front estates with hundreds of feet of private beach on the Cape.

A Cape Cod estate with a skylit rotunda that sits on nearly nine acres. A Brookline home with a rock climbing wall inside. A historic 1842 townhouse on Beacon Hill.

Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive on-market listings sold in 2022. (Off-market listings, which aren’t included on listing services and typically include many luxury sales, are excluded.)

Advertisement

10. 25-37 Warren St. in Brookline

Sale price: $8,150,000

Rooms: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 9,758 square feet on 0.84 acres

Year built: 1900

While the home was built in 1900, it was restored and renovated by the Boston architectural firm Meyer & Meyer. The Victorian-style home has views of the Brookline Reservoir from multiple rooms. Its carriage house was converted to living space with a kitchenette, a one-car garage, and living space.

Erin Baumgartner/Compass Real Estate

Erin Baumgartner/Compass Real Estate

Erin Baumgartner/Compass Real Estate

Erin Baumgartner/Compass Real Estate

9. 444 Old Harbor Road in Chatham

Sale price: $8,225,000

Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 4,148 square feet on 0.57 acres

Year built: 2017

The Cape estate was designed in 2017 by local architect Patrick Ahearn. Each of the four bedrooms has its own deck with views of the ocean. The home has an elevator and an irrigation system supplied by its own well.

8. 20 Sears Road in Brookline

Sale price: $8,595,000

Rooms: 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 9,300 square feet on 0.99 acres

Year built: 1930

This brick Chestnut Hill colonial has a sauna, a rock wall, and wine and cigar rooms. A wood spiral staircase connects all three floors.

7. 39 Point Road in Falmouth

Sale price: $9,300,000

Rooms: 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Advertisement

Size: 7,868 square feet on 1.4 acres

Year built: 1914

The renovated North Falmouth home’s nine bedrooms have views of the ocean, and the primary suite has a water-facing terrace. The property’s lawn and stone-wrapped pool look out into the waters of Buzzards Bay, and a stair path leads straight to the ocean.

Pat Dillon

6. 251 Green Dunes Drive in West Hyannisport

Sale price: $10,500,000

Rooms: 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Size: 9,678 square feet on 8.93 acres

Year built: 1995

The Cape estate sits on 2,600 feet of beach on Nantucket Sound and tidal pools of Halls Creek. The home, designed by Boston architect Richard Bertman, features a light-filled rotunda, a four-story tower, and walls of windows looking to an ocean view.

Jonathan Matel/William Raveis Real Estate

Jonathan Matel/William Raveis Real Estate

Jonathan Matel/William Raveis Real Estate

Jonathan Matel/William Raveis Real Estate

Jonathan Matel/William Raveis Real Estate

Jonathan Matel/William Raveis Real Estate

5. 34 and 52 Caillouet Lane in Osterville

Sale price: $12,250,000

Rooms: 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 8,230 square feet on 3.09 acres

Year built: 1967

The waterfront home, which was renovated in 2020, has views of East Bay and Nantucket Sound, plus 200 feet of water frontage. Beyond the home is an in-ground pool, guest home, and private dock.

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Drone House Digital Media

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

4. 10 Channing St. in Cambridge

Sale price: $12,500,000

Rooms: 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Size: 9,080 square feet on 0.29 acres

Year built: 1894

The Victorian-style West Cambridge home has an elevator for traveling among its four floors. The light-filled property, located just off of Brattle Street, features an eat-in kitchen, 24-foot terrace, and open living spaces.

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

Anfuso Imaging

3. 5 Louisburg Square in Boston

Sale price: $13,000,000

Rooms: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 4,852 square feet on 0.04 acres

Year built: 1842

The six-level townhouse is in Beacon Hill’s scenic Louisburg Square. The Federal-style home contains a library, wet bar, and conservatory with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the courtyard, plus an elevator.

Advertisement

2. 186 Windswept Way in Osterville

Sale price: $14,000,000

Rooms: 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 10,063 square feet on 4 acres

Year built: 1933

The Tudor-style estate overlooks Cotuit Bay. The property has more than 400 feet of water frontage, an in-ground pool, a boathouse, a private deep-water dock, and stretches of rolling grassy lawns approaching the water.

Amber Jane Photography

Drone House Digital Media

JFW Photography

JFW Photography

JFW Photography

JFW Photography

JFW Photography

JFW Photography

1. 159 Main St. in Osterville

Sale price: $18,500,000

Rooms: 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Size: 10,027 square feet on 6.11 acres

Year built: 2017

The waterfront estate overlooks Nantucket Sound and has about 400 feet of water frontage and four acres of lawn. The property has a cabana, an infinity pool, a private dock with a boathouse, a waterside deck, and a putting green. The home has multiple fireplaces and a primary bedroom with views of the water, a sitting area overlooking the water, and an separate, attached room. The kitchen has a coffee bar and adjoining sunroom.

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Drone House Digital Media

Tyra Pacheco

Tyra Pacheco

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.