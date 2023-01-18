What to know about Adam Duvall, who won a World Series with the Braves and is set to join the Red Sox outfield

Duvall joins Boston after spending the past four seasons with Atlanta and Miami. Here are five things to know about the veteran outfielder.

The Red Sox finished 20th in the league in home runs in 2022. Duvall could help change that.

The outfielder has hit more than 30 home runs in a season three times in his 9-year career, and has finished in the top 10 in the National League four times. He averages one home run for every 18.7 plate appearances.

Duvall was traded to Atlanta at the deadline in 2018, then signed with the Marlins as a free agent in December 2020. He was traded back to Atlanta by Miami in 2021.

The Braves’ Truist Park, home of the Braves, is in the bottom half of the league in home runs produced, which may have harmed Duvall’s production.

Duvall flexed his power when he participated in the 2016 Home Run Derby as a Cincinnati Red, losing in the semifinal to teammate Todd Frazier.

Duvall doesn’t just hit homers, either: He’s recorded more than 30 doubles in a season twice. His career .465 slugging percentage places him 45th among all active players.

He’s going to strike out a lot

For his career, Duvall has a strikeout rate of 28.5 percent, well above the league average of 21.9.

It’s not as if he’s making it up by making it on base. Duvall’s 6.7 percent walk rate is below the MLB average of 8.3 percent. He has a career OPS of .755, a figure that puts him at 75th among all active players.

He’s been an iron man

Duvall has appeared in more than 135 games in four of his 9 seasons. He split time between the majors and Triple A in 2014 and 2015 and became an everyday player in 2016, his only All-Star season.

He appeared in a career-high 157 games for the Reds in 2017. He’s appeared in at least 135 games every season since, except for 2019 (sent to the minors to help hitting woes), 2020 (COVID-19), and 2022 (a wrist injury suffered while colliding with the outfield wall while trying to make a catch meant he missed nearly 100 games for Atlanta).

Duvall suffered no notable setbacks following his surgery in July, and Boston fans should expect a near full season from him next year.

He’s still a decent defender

In 2021 Duvall won a Gold Glove for his play in right field, but he isn’t limited. In the past two years, Duvall has played 74 games in center, 86 in left, and 88 in right.

His 34 career total zone runs, which determines a defender’s worth in runs above or below the league average, ranks 16th among all active outfielders.

He’s seen it all

Duvall has seen some highs — he was a part of two World Series teams, the 2014 Giants in his rookie year, and the 2021 Braves — but he’s also seen some lows, including his time with the Reds in which they won no more than 70 games four seasons in a row.