Bill Belichick turns to familiar faces as interviews begin for Patriots offensive coordinator

A native New Englander and St. John’s Prep alum, O’Brien left the Patriots to take the head coaching position at Penn State, where he helped guide the program through the Joe Paterno scandal and subsequent sanctions.

According to multiple reports, including on NBC Sports Boston and NFL Media, O’Brien could be in line for a return to Foxborough, where he coached in various roles from 2007-11, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in his final season.

The Patriots have kicked their search for an offensive coordinator into high gear, with faces familiar to Bill Belichick — Bill O’Brien, Nick Caley, and Keenan McCardell — taking center stage this week.

In 2014, he began a six-plus-season run with the Houston Texans, leading them to four AFC South titles.

He was fired following an 0-4 start in 2020 and has been the OC/quarterbacks coach at Alabama the last two seasons. He is currently without a contract, fueling speculation of a return to the Patriots.

During his media availability at the Sugar Bowl last month, O’Brien said he hadn’t had any contact with the Patriots since the spring when he stopped by the facility to say hi to friends. He said then any talks with NFL clubs “will take place when they take place.’’

Caley, who has served on the Patriots staff since 2015 and as the club’s tight ends coach since 2017, interviewed for the OC position Wednesday, according to NFL Media.

Like many Patriots predecessors (including Josh McDaniels and Nick Caserio), Caley is a product of John Carroll University.

Caley, who interviewed with the Jets earlier in the week, is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks for his intelligence and preparedness. He has mentioned several times that becoming an NFL head coach is a goal.

Among other things, Caley helped coach Rob Gronkowski and James Develin to Pro Bowl berths in 2017.

After a lengthy playing career as a receiver, including four seasons with Belichick in Cleveland, McCardell joined the coaching ranks in 2010. He has been the Vikings’ receivers coach the last two seasons, helping Justin Jefferson become one of the NFL’s emerging superstars.

“I have so much respect for Keenan and I’m really proud to have coached him,’’ Belichick told reporters in 2005, while praising McCardell’s work ethic and attitude. “He really understands route techniques and has a very good understanding of the passing game and has great hands. So wherever you throw the ball to Keenan, he’s going to catch it. It could be behind him, low, high, it doesn’t really matter.”

