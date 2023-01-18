Bruins defensemen are taking steps to contribute more in the way of goals

McAvoy missed the first 13 games this season, time he needed to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, in part explaining why he had only two goals (2-23—25). But he was on pace to collect a career-high 68 points, a dozen more than he posted last season in his 78 games.

Over 82 games last season, the backliners scored 31 times, led by Charlie McAvoy with a career-high 10. Going into Wednesday night’s matchup here with the Islanders, the Black-and-Gold blue liners had tallied 17 times in 43 games — a total that projects to 32 for the season.

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Bruins continue to lead the NHL in goal scoring, the metric that matters most other than wins, and they’ve been doing it virtually without any year-over-year uptick in production from their defensemen.

Forever looking for more scoring, coach Jim Montgomery 2-3 weeks ago gathered his defensemen together and pointed out that they could help more on the attack. One way, he told them, was for the weak-side defenseman to create back-door chances by sliding down into the faceoff circle. He also reminded them to look for opportunities to pinch down low in the attack zone.

In short, the message to the backlinders: be bold.

“I think we’ve seen an uptick in the amount of offensive-zone time and how much our defensemen are helping our offense as a whole,” said Montgomery, noting the turnaround began at the start of the recent West Coast trip (Jan. 5).

“We made an emphasis on a couple of things we kind of wanted to add to our team, different things we could do to help, and I think it’s paid off. We’ve seen our defensemen get more comfortable in those areas — a little bit of success, but we expect more.”

Over the four games prior to facing the Islanders, the Bruins had three goals from the back, including a Hampus Lindholm strike in Anaheim and a pair by Matt Grzelcyk, including the game-winner vs. the Maple Leafs Saturday night.

“It’s something we all try to do,” said McAvoy. “We all make an effort to stay involved offensively, to keep plays alive, and it’s nice that Monty and the coaching staff show you stuff on video, to try and help you find ways to stay involved offensively to keep plays alive — something we’ve been working on and looking at for a few weeks now. Hopefully we can just keep getting involved.”

McAvoy, who grew up nearby in Long Beach, reminisced about his childhood after the morning workout at UBS Arena.

A rabid Rangers fan as a kid, he built a large collection of Rangers sweaters and proudly wore them when he and his father rode the Long Island Railroad to games at Madison Square Garden.

“I had so many Ranger jerseys, man,” recalled the 25-year-old McAvoy. I had a [Brian] Leetch jersey, a [Wayne] Gretzky jersey, [Adam] Graves … and then later on it was [Jaromir] Jagr, Prucha …”

Petr Prucha? The Czech left winger, hardly a name the equal of the other bunch, played only 3½ seasons with the Blueshirts.

“Yeah, how funny is that?” said McAvoy. “I just liked the No. 25, and at that point I was wearing it in youth hockey, so I had to get that.

“So … too many to count. But it was always special with my dad, at Christmas time he would get me a new jersey every year.”

An old scribe noted to McAvoy that he made his first trip on the LIRR here Wednesday, venturing out from Manhattan’s Penn Station, then switching to a connecting train at the Jamaica/JFK stop. Part of the run traced the tracks he and his dad took so many times.

“Some would say you just started living,” the young defenseman said to the old scribe.

As planned, Joona Koppanen, recalled Tuesday from AHL Providence, slipped into Tomas Nosek’s spot as the No. 4 pivot. Nosek has been dealing with a nagging upper-body injury since late December. “We liked Koppanen’s first game, and this gives him another opportunity to get another NHL game,” said Montgomery. “It’s more having an eye on what’s ahead than right now. And he was good for us, so we wanted to see him again.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.