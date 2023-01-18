fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: With three 20-point performances, Norwell sophomore Maddie Oliver headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 18, 2023, 18 minutes ago

Maddie Oliver, Norwell — The sophomore highlighted a 3-0 week for the 13th-ranked Clippers by scoring 22 points in a 55-37 win vs. Bedford, 26 in an 83-56 victory vs. Abington, and 23 in a 64-42 win vs. Carver.

Maddie Parks, Lexington — The senior guard posted 29 points in a 60-36 Middlesex League win against Reading on Friday, then added 21 points in a 64-51 victory against Melrose on Tuesday.

Samantha Pfeil, Methuen — The junior forward averaged 25 points and 9.5 rebounds across two Merrimack Valley Conference wins against Lawrence and Lowell.

Alyvia Pena, Burlington — Behind her 35-point outburst, the Red Devils beat Melrose, 52-48, on Friday.

McKinley Wenzel, Bourne — The sophomore drained six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 28 points in a 54-41 win for the Canalmen on Tuesday.

