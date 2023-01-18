Jakobi Meyers should be a top target for Patriots in the offseason, too

Meyers built a rapport with Tom Brady in 2019 before becoming the go-to guy for Cam Newton in 2020 and Mac Jones the last two seasons.

Over the last four campaigns, Meyers has developed into one of the most reliable — and clutch — receivers in the NFL. To wit: Of his 235 career catches, 137 have resulted in a first down.

Jakobi Meyers has been the top target for New England quarterbacks the last three seasons. The front office should follow suit and target him this offseason.

His combination of size (6 feet 2 inches, 200 pounds), savvy (few are better at finding soft spots in the defense), and subtle savagery (watch his downfield blocking) make Meyers one of the most desirable free agent pass catchers on the market.

In a Patriots receiving corps that underachieved for much of the last three seasons, Meyers was the exception. For his career, he has collected those 235 passes for 2,758 yards (an 11.7-yard average) and 8 touchdowns.

Meyers is one of the most respected players in the building for his toughness, accountability, and leadership. He fought through several injuries (knee and shoulder at least), took responsibility when things went awry (think Vegas), and had his teammates’ backs (he stood up for Jones when the Bailey Zappe chants broke out at Gillette).

“He’s a tough kid, mentally, physically,” Bill Belichick said earlier this month. “He’s shown a lot of leadership and competitiveness like he always does. So, yeah, I’m glad we have him. Glad he’s out there. I know he’s had to fight through some things, so have a lot of other guys. But he’s done a good job of that.”

Keeping Meyers, who won both the Ed Block Courage and media Good Guy awards this season, should be a priority.

Kendrick Bourne has another year left on his deal, and getting him more involved (he dropped from 55 catches in 2021 to 35 in 2022) should be a point of emphasis for the new offensive coordinator.

When fully engaged, Bourne is a triple threat (he can catch, run, and throw), and there’s always a spot for a guy like that.

DeVante Parker showed flashes of his deep-threat ability (he averaged 17.4 yards on 31 grabs), but injuries (knee, concussion) sidetracked him. He finished strong (6 catches, 79 yards, 2 TDs in Buffalo) and that bodes well for next season.

Tyquan Thornton started his rookie season on injured reserve, missing the first four games with a concussion. He ended up with 22 catches for 247 yards. Unlocking his game-changing speed in 2023 will be another bullet point for the offensive staff.

Nelson Agholor has had a quiet 68-catch, 835-yard two-year run in New England and likely will be lining up in a new NFL outpost in 2023.

Kristian Wilkerson was having a strong camp when a concussion from a blindside cheap shot during a joint practice with the Panthers ended his season. Tre Nixon has signed a futures contract. Both will be camp competitors.

Hunter Henry was again one of New England’s top producers, with 41 catches for 509 yards and 2 TDs for two-season totals of 91-1,112-11. The tight end has one year left on his deal. and extending one of Jones’s trusted running mates seems like good business.

Simply put, tight end Jonnu Smith (55 catches, 539 yards, 1 TD in two seasons) needs more touches. He needs to get unlocked, so his open-field running skills can be showcased.

Practice squad tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington both contributed during call-ups and will be back to continue their development.

Top free agent receivers: Meyers, JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs), Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), Keelan Cole (Raiders), Darius Slayton (Giants).

Top draftable receivers: Quentin Johnston (TCU), Cedric Tillman (Tennessee), Zay Flowers (Boston College), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Jordan Addison (Southern Cal).

Top free agent tight ends: Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys), Hayden Hurst (Bengals), O.J. Howard (Texans), Tommy Sweeney (Bills).

Top draftable tight ends: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), Darnell Washington (Georgia), Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Luke Musgrave (Oregon State).

