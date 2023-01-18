Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body) will miss three months, Canadiens hit hard by injuries

MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky will be out three months with a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The Canadiens provided an injury update on several players a day after placing forwards Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, and Jake Evans on injured reserve.

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was injured in Montreal’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Canadiens said the injury does not require surgery.