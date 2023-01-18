Lightning’s Steven Stamkos reaches NHL milestone with 500th career goal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal. The 32-year-old center took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap-in past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin to open the scoring 4:40 into the first period on Wednesday.

Players poured out of the Lightning bench and mobbed Stamkos in the corner as the crowd cheered.

Stamkos added another goal at 14:35 of the first to give the Lightning a 4-0 lead.