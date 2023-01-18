MIAA’s tournament management recommends ending lacrosse regular season on Memorial Day, but will schedules be compromised?

Concord-Carlisle boys’ coach Tom Dalicandro, also president of the Eastern Mass coaches association, said most coaches were under the impression that the cutoff date would be the later date, and they scheduled games accordingly.

The format change, which must be approved by the board of directors on Feb. 8, now matches the cutoff date for both baseball and softball, with statewide tournament seeding scheduled for May 31. But it falls short of the lacrosse committee’s request, the 31st, and the date a number of coaches had targeted, June 2, the cutoff in 2022.

FRANKLIN –– Following a recommendation from the lacrosse committee in December, the MIAA’s tournament management committee voted, 11-3-1, Wednesday morning to push back the end date of the sport’s regular season three days to May 29, Memorial Day.

“If we knew the date in advance, May 25 is fine, but there was a tremendous amount of confusion from teams that had scheduled games,” he said. “Some programs had very important, nonleague, high-powered matchups planned, and I don’t know how much it helps them to have a couple more days over a holiday weekend.”

Billerica coach Ryan Nickerson has scheduled St. John’s Prep at the end of the season in consecutive years, a matchup that helped his team prepare for an eventual run to the Division 2 final last spring. With the cutoff date moved, Nickerson had to move the Prep game from May 30 to April 20, three days after a state final rematch against Longmeadow. Shifting the cutoff date from May 25 to May 29 is unlikely to allow Billerica to move the matchup back to season’s end.

“It kind of leaves us in the same boat, because Memorial Day weekend can be tough,” said Nickerson. “It’s just one more game, but we have to worry about weather postponements. It’s always difficult scheduling in the spring compared to other seasons, with proms and graduations, so we’re used to shuffling things around.”

▪ In other developments, a motion unanimously passed that will allow rugby teams to waive the 24-hour pause after seeding in order to start first-round games. With the physical nature of the sport, rugby matches are only allowed to be played once a week.

▪ For the 2023-25 alignment cycle for fall sports, 339 total appeals were heard, with only 38 denied after either one or two rounds of appeals.

“We have the data, we have the conversations,” said Burlington AD Shaun Hart, the TMC chair.

“Everyone got what they want is not true. Everybody got exactly what we feel they needed to be and how they needed to be and what they deserved based on the data, not my feeling towards your school.”

“This was baby steps towards more improvement, starting off from a better baseline and building a stronger foundation,” said Sherry Bryant, the association’s associate director.

▪ With an eye on the postseason for all sports, Hart proposed each of the MIAA’s nine districts provide two sites for state semifinals and finals. That initiative would help solve issues geographically and it would allow ADs to staff games earlier in order to build a better base support-wise.

“If we can get the districts to buy in, we could legitimately now promote some of the greatest venues that we have in the entire state, put them at the disposal of our tournament directors, and in all actuality, put us in the position to say this is the road that you’re traveling and these are the venues,” said Hart.

▪ Year 2 of power rankings continues to generate conversion. Committee members, while acknowledging their effectiveness in tournament seeding, brought up the possibility of looking at increasing the threshold for winning percentage. Currently, a .500 record or better automatically qualifies for the tournament, except for football.

“Almost entirely, [the fall sports chairs] were saying that it’s working exactly the way it’s supposed to,” said Hart. “No sport chair committee from the fall made any motion or reference to changing the margin of victory.”

Nate Weitzer also contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.