NFL Divisional Round has it all: the best quarterbacks, great drama, and intriguing matchups

If you like new faces and young gunslingers, this weekend is a dream. This marks the first season since 2002 that the Divisional Round doesn’t feature Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, or Ben Roethlisberger. The oldest quarterback remaining is Dak Prescott, at the ripe old age of 29. The average age of 25 years, 278 days makes it the youngest group of QBs since the Divisional Round began in 1970.

The NFL’s Divisional Round is often considered the best weekend of football all season, and this weekend’s slate is no exception. Four terrific matchups are on tap — Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles on Saturday, Bengals-Bills and Cowboys-49ers on Sunday. The best teams, best quarterbacks, and four intriguing matchups rife with drama and story lines.

Hopefully the weather won’t be too nice this weekend. It will be a great one for football fans to stay inside on the couch.

If you like watching the best players play in the biggest games, this weekend certainly has it. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts will likely finish in the top four in MVP voting. And 25 of the 56 members of the All-Pro teams are still playing.

If you like underdogs, this weekend has great ones.

It’s hard to be a bigger underdog than 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy, whose draft spot this past April — the 262nd and final pick — literally is called “Mr. Irrelevant.” Now Purdy is 6-0 as a starter (plus one win in relief), the 49ers lead the NFL in scoring since he entered the lineup (34.6 points per game), and he is the highest-rated passer in the NFL (115.1).

The Jaguars make for a stirring underdog, too. A laughingstock for most of the past decade, especially last year under Urban Meyer, the Jaguars overcame a 2-6 start under Doug Pederson to make the playoffs for just the second time in 15 years. With last week’s 27-point comeback win over the Chargers, the Jaguars became the first team since the 1991 Cowboys to win a playoff game in the same year as having the No. 1 draft pick.

The Giants also are a nice surprise. They had the NFL’s worst record over the previous five years (22-59), but went 9-7-1 in their first year with coach Brian Daboll, and knocked off the Vikings on the road last week for their first playoff win since the 2011 Super Bowl season. Daboll can join the Packers’ Matt LaFleur as the only rookie head coaches in the last 10 years to reach the conference championship.

If you like drama, emotion, and the feel of a heavyweight title fight, there can’t possibly be a better game than the Bills-Bengals showdown Sunday evening in Western New York. What fortune to get a redux just three weeks after the previous game was canceled under unprecedented circumstances. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery, is now visiting the Bills facility almost daily, and his presence at the game Sunday could really ramp up the emotions.

The Bengals have won nine in a row, the Bills eight. The Bengals are playing with a chip on their shoulder over the Week 17 cancellation in Cincinnati, a game they were leading, 7-3. The cancellation may have cost the Bengals a shot at the No. 1 seed and forces them to play this game in Buffalo, not at home.

If you like black-and-blue football, Eagles-Giants Saturday night in Philadelphia could be a slugfest, the fifth all-time playoff game between the NFC East rivals.

“I know their fans are going to be out there,” said Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. “I told my mom she can’t come to the game because she’ll go back at them.”

The 14-3 Eagles are coming off a bye and will have Hurts at his healthiest since he hurt his shoulder five weeks ago. The Eagles swept the Giants in the regular season, and they reached the Super Bowl in each of the two previous seasons in which they had the No. 1 seed (2004 and 2017). But the 10-7-1 Giants are coming off a decisive win over the Vikings and have been resourceful this season under Daboll.

If you are a fan of NFL history, you have to get nostalgic for the ninth all-time 49ers-Cowboys playoff game, tied with Cowboys-Rams and 49ers-Packers for most common postseason matchup. Can Prescott lead the Cowboys to their first conference championship game in 27 years? Can Purdy keep his magical Tom Bradyesque rookie season going? Purdy will be just the 10th rookie to start a Divisional Round game,and the first since … Prescott in 2016.

If you like Mentor vs. Protégé, and David vs. Goliath, Chiefs-Jaguars has both. Pederson has been a friend of Andy Reid’s as both a player and coach for him.

“We talk during the season, we do,” Pederson said. “I owe a lot to Coach Reid — my career, not only as a player but as a coach, and I want to pick his brain and learn.”

Now Pederson is trying to beat out Reid for a spot in the AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs have made four years in a row. The 14-3 Chiefs are coming off a bye, have the NFL’s No. 1 offense, and will have Arrowhead Stadium rocking.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars at home, 27-17, in Week 10, jumping out to a 20-0 lead.

But the Jaguars have won seven of eight since then, and are playing with even more confidence after last week’s incredible comeback win over the Chargers. The Jaguars also won the turnover battle, 3-0, against the Chiefs back in Week 10. If they can do that again, the little ol’ Jaguars will have a chance of knocking off the big, bad Chiefs.

