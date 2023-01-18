No. 2 Catholic Memorial boys’ hockey wears down Malden Catholic goaltender Brendan Zinck in third period of a Catholic Conference shutout win

A stalemate after two scoreless periods quickly turned into a decisive 4-0 victory as second-ranked Catholic Memorial shut out Catholic Conference hockey rival Malden Catholic at Warrior Ice Arena Wednesday night.
Senior goaltender Brendan Zinck was sensational for Malden Catholic (2-5-3) and racked up 33 of his 45 saves through the first two periods despite a constant offensive attack from Catholic Memorial (9-1).
“We had the puck down Malden Catholic’s zone for the first two periods, but their goaltender, Zinck, played extremely well,” Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney said. “Hard-fighting periods like that go to show you how strong this league is.”
CM forward Connor Fryberger took control in the third period, first by beating Zinck out front off of a grinding feed from Michael Corbett and Brendan MacNeil.
MacNeil netted a goal of his own off of a tape-to-tape pass from Fryberger, finishing a highlight-reel toe-drag to beat multiple Malden Catholic defenders.
Fryberger registered his second helper of the game on a slick pass to Joe Marchi which gave the Knights a 3-0 lead. Sophomore Morgan Lenehan scored with 2.2 seconds left.
“Our success this season has been great,” said Fryberger. “We are on a Catholic Conference stretch here, and our team focus is to play unselfish hockey, get to the net, and to get into the playoffs with a No. 1 seed.”
Making his first start of the season, sophomore Zach Coelho registered a 21-save shutout for CM.