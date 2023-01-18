No. 2 Catholic Memorial boys’ hockey wears down Malden Catholic goaltender Brendan Zinck in third period of a Catholic Conference shutout win

A stalemate after two scoreless periods quickly turned into a decisive 4-0 victory as second-ranked Catholic Memorial shut out Catholic Conference hockey rival Malden Catholic at Warrior Ice Arena Wednesday night.

Senior goaltender Brendan Zinck was sensational for Malden Catholic (2-5-3) and racked up 33 of his 45 saves through the first two periods despite a constant offensive attack from Catholic Memorial (9-1).

“We had the puck down Malden Catholic’s zone for the first two periods, but their goaltender, Zinck, played extremely well,” Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney said. “Hard-fighting periods like that go to show you how strong this league is.”