Outfielder Adam Duvall agrees to one-year deal with Red Sox

In a move that should bolster their outfield, the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Adam Duvall, a league source confirmed to the Globe’s Alex Speier. The 34-year-old can make an additional $3 million in bonuses.

The veteran righty, who hit 38 homers in 2021, made $9.3 million with Atlanta last season but tore a tendon sheath in his wrist July 23 and missed the rest of the year.