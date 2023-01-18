fb-pixel Skip to main content
Outfielder Adam Duvall agrees to one-year deal with Red Sox

By Alex Speier and Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated January 18, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Adam Duvall won a World Series with the Braves in 2021.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

In a move that should bolster their outfield, the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Adam Duvall, a league source confirmed to the Globe’s Alex Speier. The 34-year-old can make an additional $3 million in bonuses.

The veteran righty, who hit 38 homers in 2021, made $9.3 million with Atlanta last season but tore a tendon sheath in his wrist July 23 and missed the rest of the year.

He hit .213/.276/.401 in 76 games last year, but .255/.317/.618 with 10 home runs in his final 34 games before being shelved.

