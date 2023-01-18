Ryan Lyrio and Cauan Amaral help Ashland wrestling pin down Tri-Valley League triumph over Norwood

Bridgewater-Raynham 48, New Bedford 22 — Brent von Magnus (120 pounds) and Nathan Leach (195) were two of nine winners for the Trojans (12-1), who clinched the Southeast Conference with the victory.

Ryan Lyrio (132 pounds) and Cauan Amaral (160) earned pins, and Nora Quitt earned a close victory at 138 for Ashland wrestling in a 48-18 Tri-Valley League triumph over Norwood on Wednesday night.

Chelmsford 58, Billerica 15 — Bobby Hennessey (138 pounds) Aidan Sherman (182), Jack Walsh (160 pounds), and Manny Marshall (152) each won on their senior day for the Lions (12-2).

Foxborough 45, Mansfield 27 — Adam Addeche’s overtime win at 132 helped power the Warriors (4-4) to a Hockomock League victory.

Methuen 48, Lowell 18 — Cael Keough (126 pounds), Joe Bolduc (170), and heavyweight Josirus Gomez each earned first-period pins for the Rangers (22-0) in a Merrimack Valley triumph. Vinnie DeMaio (145) added a third period pin as Methuen compiled 11 wins at the meet.

Triton 45, Saugus/Peabody 30 — The big three of junior Douglas Aylward (195 pound) and seniors Ashton Wonson (220) and Tony Sforza (285) came through with pins after the Vikings (11-2) trailed by three points entering the last three bouts.

Boys’ swimming

Reading 88, Belmont 82 — Senior captain Sean Tesoro dominated with first-place finishes in the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle to lift the Rockets (6-3) to a Middlesex victory.

Correspondent Matty Wasserman contributed to this story.



