With another chance to face the Warriors, the Celtics are looking to make it business as usual this time

“You go into a new year and you’re reminded of all the pain that you might have [experienced], the disappointment,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said Wednesday. “So you come out and want to overcome all of that. But the reality is you remember it, you learn from it, and you grow from it. But you let it go at the same time and you move forward.”

Instead, it felt as if the Celtics had been transported back to mid-June, as they were throttled by 16 points in a humbling loss that ignited a downturn in which they lost five of six games. Afterward, Boston’s players acknowledged that they probably had been too focused on a game that should not really have stood out much from the others.

When the Celtics visited the Warriors Dec. 10, it was an opportunity to affirm their status as NBA title favorites while also exacting some revenge on Golden State for last season’s Finals.

The Celtics have distanced themselves from their mild December rut. They’ve won seven games in a row to reclaim the NBA’s best record and have a comfortable four-game cushion over the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

They are eager to grab a win when they face the Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night, but they insist it’s not because it’s the Warriors. The Celtics are in a more steady place now, and that humbling December loss actually helped them refocus.

“The timing is always right to where, whatever happens is supposed to happen and you kind of have to figure it out,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I’m glad we go through stuff like [the December slump], because it teaches you, and you have to know how to navigate that. It’s easier to say it now that we’re not in it anymore. It may not be as easy if it happens again, but we need those opportunities to be able to grow.”

The Warriors, meanwhile, are in a scuffle just to make the playoffs. Golden State is 22-22 and entered Wednesday night tied for sixth in the congested Western Conference, just two games ahead of the 13th-place Lakers.

The Warriors have been dismal on the road. Their 5-17 mark away from Chase Center is the second worst in the NBA, almost unfathomable for a team that once again ran circles around the league just seven months ago.

The regression can partly be attributed to injuries. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins have each missed at least 10 games this season. But all three are expected to play Thursday, and this team tends to thrive when the spotlight is brightest.

The Celtics, meanwhile, could be getting some reinforcements, with Brown nearing his return after missing three games with an adductor strain. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and said he hopes to play Thursday, although still officially listed as questionable.

“I think that tomorrow could be a big one for us to continue to keep things rolling,” Brown said. “Got seven in a row, you want to keep trending upwards, trying to create a little bit of separation from the rest of the East and the rest of the league. But, from the organization’s side, there’s no incentive for them to get me back tomorrow. They want to make sure that I’m just healthy, overall, in general. But, if I can go, I’m going.”

