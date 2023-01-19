Author readings around Boston Jan. 22-28

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Ilyon Woo (“Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) is in conversation with Kellie Carter Jackson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Matthew Cobb (“As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age”) is in conversation with Kevin Davies at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Maiya Ibrahim (“Spice Road”) is in conversation with Ayana Gray at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith ... Madeline Ostrander (“At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth”) is in conversation with Greg M. Epstein at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library ... Keith Young (“Expect Turbulence: My Real-Life Experience Learning to Fly”) reads at 6 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Henriette Lazaridis (“Terra Nova”) is in conversation with Katherine A. Sherbrooke at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... John Womack Jr. (“Labor Power and Strategy”) is in conversation with Rand Wilson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Elinor Lipman (“Ms. Demeanor”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Megan Kate Nelson (“Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Musem (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees) ... Christopher Golden (“All Hallows”) reads at 7 p.m. at Bit Bar Salem at an event hosted by Copper Dog Books.
WEDNESDAY
Sleiman and Dart Adams (“Instead We Became Evil: A True Story of Survival and Perseverance”) are in conversation with Darryl C. Murphy at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees) ... Stephen Markley (“The Deluge”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Matt Witten (“Killer Story”) is in conversation with James W. Ziskin at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Michael Wejchert (“Hidden Mountains: Survival and Reckoning After a Climb Gone Wrong”) is in conversation with Emmett Lyman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
Joseph Luzzi (“Botticelli’s Secret: The Lost Drawings and the Rediscovery of the Renaissance”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees and free for members) ... Megan Marshall (“Three Roads Back: How Emerson, Thoreau, and William James Responded to the Greatest Losses of Their Lives”) and John Kaag (“Be Not Afraid of Life: In the Words of William James”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
FRIDAY
Chelsea T. Hicks (“A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories”) is in conversation with Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi (“Savage Tongues”) at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith ... Kristin Hass (“Blunt Instruments: Recognizing Racist Cultural Infrastructure in Memorials, Museums, and Patriotic Practices”) is in conversation with Tiya Miles at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
Jannie Ho (“Happy Chinese New Year!: A Festive Counting Story”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Almudena Sánchez and Katie Whittemore (“Pharmakon”) are in conversation with Monica Cardenas at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith.