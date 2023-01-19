Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 15

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Hell Bent Leigh Bardugo Flatiron Books

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

7. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

8. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

9. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

10. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

5. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

6. The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness Robert Waldinger, MD, Marc Schulz, PhD, Simon & Schuster

7. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

8. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

9. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. Ms. Demeanor Elinor Lipman Harper Perennial

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The January 6th Report Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. Celadon Books

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. The January 6 Report The January 6th Committee Harper Paperbacks

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Anna Lembke, MD Dutton

10. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 15. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.