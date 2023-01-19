Amazon is closing its charity program, which donated millions, citing limited impact

Amazon is winding down its charitable-giving arm next month on grounds that its impact is “often spread too thin” even though it has donated to more than a million organizations over the past decade.

In a Wednesday note to customers, Amazon said the program "AmazonSmile," launched in 2013, would be suspended on Feb. 20. AmazonSmile allowed direct donations equaling a half-percent from each purchase to a nonprofit of their choice. To help ease the transition, participating charities will receive a one-time donation equaling roughly a quarter of what they received in 2022, the company said.

Since its launch, "the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped," the company said, while adding that it will still "pursue and invest in other areas where we've seen we can make meaningful change" such as affordable housing, education and food-assistance programs.