Brophy leaving BPDA for private sector legal job

Eileen Brophy, the interim general counsel of the Boston Planning & Development Agency, is leaving the city after more than two decades to join law firm Nutter. Brophy will work in Nutter’s real estate department and its development, land use, and permitting practice group, advising clients on zoning, development, land use, and leasing. She joined the BPDA, formerly the Boston Redevelopment Authority, as senior counsel in 2000. “Eileen’s knowledge of zoning and land use matters in Boston really is unrivaled,” said Michael Scott, Nutter’s co-managing partner, in a statement. “At a time when far-reaching policy changes are being proposed to real estate development in the city, Eileen is uniquely positioned to advise our clients on moving real estate projects forward effectively and efficiently.” Brophy holds a bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State University and a J.D. from Massachusetts School of Law. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

ENERGY

GE and Japanese company to develop technologies for natural gas turbines

General Electric’s gas power division has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese manufacturer IHI Corp. to jointly develop ammonia combustion technologies for natural gas turbines used to generate electricity. The project’s goal is to use existing natural gas infrastructure to generate power with minimal or no carbon dioxide commissions. Because ammonia is a carbon-free compound, it does not emit carbon dioxide when burned for fuel. With this agreement, GE and IHI have committed to develop an ammonia-based fuel source that is compatible with many existing GE-manufactured natural gas turbines. GE’s fleet of turbines represents roughly half of all natural gas-fired electricity generation capacity in the country. In addition to this partnership with IHI, GE also is a subcontractor on a project funded by the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Project Agency to study ammonia’s potential as a carbon-free fuel, in particular by making it out of renewable energy. GE Gas Power is part of GE Vernova, the energy-focused division that Boston-based GE is spinning out a year from now and plans to establish a new headquarters near Kendall Square in Cambridge. — JON CHESTO

MORTGAGES

Rates drop again

Mortgage rates in the United States dropped for the second week in a row, reaching a four-month low. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan fell to 6.15 percent from 6.33 percent last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Buyers are still facing a drastically different housing market than a year ago. At the current 30-year average, a borrower with a $600,000 mortgage would pay roughly $3,655 a month, about $940 more than a year ago, when rates were 3.56 percent. — Bloomberg News





CONSUMER PRODUCTS

P & G sales fell in the final quarter of 2022

Procter & Gamble, the consumer products giant, said that its sales fell for the first time in more than five years, as shoppers pulled back in the face of relentlessly rising prices, the company reported Thursday. The maker of household staples, like Tide detergent, Head & Shoulders shampoo, and Charmin toilet paper, saw sales fall by 1 percent in the three months through December, versus a year earlier, the first annual decline since mid-2017. Profit also fell for a second consecutive quarter, sliding 7 percent. — New York Times





E-COMMERCE

Amazon scrapping charity donation program

Amazon is ending a charity donation program it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said the program, called AmazonSmile, will shut down by Feb. 20 because it had “not grown to create the impact” the retailer had hoped. The program allowed Amazon to donate a small percentage of eligible purchases to a charity selected by shoppers. “With so many eligible organizations—more than 1 million globally—our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin,” the company said. The decision also comes as the Seattle-based company is laying off workers and axing different areas of its business in an effort to trim costs. — Associated Press





HOME BUILDING

New home construction down again in December

New US home construction declined for a fourth-straight month in December, wrapping up a disappointing year for an industry that saw annual housing starts fall for the first time since 2009. Residential starts decreased 1.4 percent last month to a 1.38 million annualized rate, a five-month low, according to government data released Thursday. New construction fell 3 percent in 2022 after surging the prior year. The December drop was due to a slump in multifamily projects. — Bloomberg News





INTERNATIONAL

Ireland fines WhatsApp for privacy breaches

LONDON — Ireland fined WhatsApp on Thursday for breaching strict European Union privacy rules by forcing users to consent to allow their personal data to be used to provide “service improvements and security.” The Data Protection Commission issued a 5.5 million euro ($5.9 million) penalty in the case, which has exposed divisions with regulators in other EU countries over regulating the chat app’s parent Meta. In a related decision earlier this month, the Irish watchdog hit Meta with a total of $390 million in fines for privacy violations involving Facebook and Instagram. All three cases date back to May 2018, when stringent EU privacy regulations took force. — Associated Press

ENERGY

Shell to buy EV charging company

Shell agreed to buy US electric-vehicle charging firm Volta Inc. as the fossil-fuel giant works to keep pace with the transition to low-carbon mobility. The $169 million takeover of Volta — which installs chargers with large video advertising screens at grocery stores, office buildings, and elsewhere — is emblematic of an accelerating shift in focus for a company that has relied on a vast network of traditional filling stations to reach customers. Volta, which went public in 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, has struggled in the past year, with its two top executives abruptly exiting last March. The acquisition is part of Shell’s efforts to prepare for a world in which oil consumption ebbs as more industries electrify and people ditch combustion-engine cars. Volta has set up more than 3,000 charging points with partners including supermarket Kroger, the Oracle Arena in San Francisco, and Six Flags Theme Parks. — Bloomberg News

PHILANTHROPY

Family foundation spends all its money to launch free Baltimore paper for Black residents

In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents. Lisa Snowden-McCray, a journalist who worked at the city’s major daily, the Sun, and the now-shuttered alternative weekly, the Baltimore City Paper, and Brandon Soderberg, a former Baltimore City paper editor, had tried to launch a new paper, the Baltimore Beat, but the publishing company that supported it pulled the plug. In 2020, Holofcener casually asked the two if they had any plans to resuscitate the publication. After some more conversation, he surprised the two with an offer. The foundation, which he says had been making a “hodge-podge” of unfocused grants for decades, would essentially go out of business after giving the Beat $1 million. — Associated Press