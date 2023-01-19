Bob Odenkirk to be honored as Hasty Pudding’s 2023 Man of the Year

“When choosing our 2023 Man of the Year, I immediately knew we better call Bob Odenkirk,” Aidan Golub, a Hasty Pudding producer, said in a statement. “We’re cooking up a lot of surprises to celebrate Mr. Odenkirk’s contributions to the world of comedy both in front of and behind the camera.”

Odenkirk, a veteran actor, writer, and comedian, is perhaps best known as the star of “Better Call Saul,” a role that earned him Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and three Critics Choice TV Awards, according to a statement from the Hasty Pudding.

Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has announced its 2023 Man of the Year: Bob Odenkirk.

Odenkirk, 60, won an Emmy in 1989 for his writing on “Saturday Night Live,” and another in 1993 for his writing on “The Ben Stiller Show,” according to the statement. .

“From his performances in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Nobody,’ to his comedic brilliance with ‘Mr. Show with Bob and David,’ Mr. Odenkirk has truly made an indelible mark on the world as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker,” the Hasty Pudding said in the statement.

The honor comes after Odenkirk drew national headlines and an outpouring of support in 2021 when he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized while filming “Better Call Saul.”

The Man of the Year event, established in 1967, features various festivities to celebrate the honoree, including a dinner, roast, and a preview of an upcoming Hasty Pudding show. Honorees are paraded around Harvard Square, often in costume, and participate in comedic skits.

Last year, actor-director Jason Bateman was honored with the award, donning a sparkly bra while members roasted him and bestowed him with the coveted golden pudding pot. Other past winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro.

The theatrical troupe also names a Woman of the Year; that honoree has not been announced. ,

Tickets for the event, scheduled for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., are on sale for $102. Priority tickets, which include access to a VIP reception and souvenirs, are listed for $252.

