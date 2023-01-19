Must-have travel gear for older travelers and their new priorities

Renounce vanity. Let the fit young people hike in shorts and tank tops. We who’ve had multiple skin cancers removed have great 21st-century gear at our disposal. Enjoy the featherweight pants and shirts with UPF 50. Buy the dorky hat with brims all around – and when it’s windy, wear the silly chin strap. You’re exploring and learning, not posing for Instagram.

Pamper your feet. Life’s too short to wear uncomfortable shoes. Best of all are comfortable shoes that are waterproof, flexible enough for daily walks, and tough enough for hiking. I for one would probably be in better shape today if in the ‘70s I had not lugged a heavy backpack around Europe while wearing “negative-heel” Earth Shoes. I compensate by trying to convert everyone I meet to the waterproof walking shoes I love.