Civility comes to Somerville; Southie gets more pizza and fried chicken

Expansions : Speaking of fried delicacies, a new location of Shy Bird has opened in South Boston (12 Old Colony Ave.). Enjoy fried chicken as buttermilk bites or sandwiches, plus whole-bird rotisseries. There’s also a poultry-forward breakfast (fried chicken and waffles, fried chicken and egg sandwiches) served daily, plus weekend brunch. The original Kendall Square location opened in 2019, helmed by Branch Line ’s Andrew Holden.

Reopenings : North Cambridge’s forever cozy Season to Taste will reopen in a new space (1678 Mass Ave.) on Monday, Jan. 23. This larger iteration has an open kitchen and a craft cocktail bar. Sam Day, who used to be chef de cuisine at Puritan & Co., is the executive chef. The menu is a mix of European and Southern: cheddar thyme biscuits, fried Island Creek oysters, fried quail with collard greens and black-eyed peas, and a cheese plate from Formaggio Kitchen.

Nearby, Marina Bay’s Boardwalk Pizza is now serving thin-crust slices in South Boston (309 D St.). Enjoy vodka chicken parm subs, mozzarella sticks, and sausage and spicy broccoli pizza daily from 11 a.m.

Belmont’s quaint Vintage Tea and Cake Company introduces a sunny new Lexington location (21 Muzzey St.). The Belmont space is petite; this version is bigger, with a private event area. Enjoy a $30 tea menu with pastries, scones, and clotted cream, and finger sandwiches Wednesday through Sunday.

Coming soon: Civility Social House is slated to open at Somerville’s Assembly Row (490 Foley St.) on Jan. 31. It’s new from Legendary Restaurant Group restaurateur Chris Damian (Papagayo, Sip). Enjoy swankier-than-pub food: mac and cheese donuts, shrimp toast, short ribs, and charcuterie, plus cocktails and local beer. Visit daily from 4 p.m. for dinner, with brunch and lunch to follow.

