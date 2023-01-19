At El Peñol, an American dream realized

The backstory El Peñol celebrates its 25th anniversary in East Boston this month. Marina Balvin opened the restaurant on Jan. 11, 1998; her grandson, Johan Medina, runs the new location in Brookline. (There’s also one in Revere, where Balvin, now 82, still wakes up at 4 a.m. to work in the kitchen.)

Why For delicious Colombian food and cheerful service on the outskirts of Coolidge Corner.

“My grandma came here 34 years ago from Colombia, looking for the same thing everyone comes here for: the American dream,” Medina says. “She started working in little restaurants, and she was really good in the kitchen. And then she got an opportunity to open up her own restaurant.”

Medina was born in Colombia and raised in East Boston, working with his grandmother since he was 8 years old.

“I used to go to the restaurant and wait for my mom to get out of work. They’d put me to work doing little things, like polishing silverware, in order to keep me busy,” he remembers.

The Brookline location is a homecoming of sorts: When his grandmother first arrived in the United States, she worked farther down Harvard Avenue at Camino Real, a Colombian restaurant that’s now closed.

What to eat “My wife is Colombian, and she loves it here,” a happy fellow tells me as I walk through the door. The offerings are vast — from red snapper stew to hen soup to a few Italian specialties held over from the prior tenant, Vello — and I need some coaching through it. A server is happy to oblige, and I order based on her recommendations. (Much of the menu is in Spanish.)

First up is a beef empanada ($1.50), handmade to order, with savory little bursts of onion and pepper. They’re smaller and meatier than other versions, best dunked in a rosy salsa rosada, or pink sauce, made with ketchup and mayonnaise. Chicken turnovers are another must ($3.50): crisp and crackly cornmeal on the outside, with stewed chicken and potatoes dribbling out the sides.

Empanadas carne Lane Turner/Globe Staff

My jovial new seat-mate also recommends the scrambled eggs with steak, rice, black beans, corn cakes, and hot chocolate spiked with melted mild white cheese, a traditional drink that mixes sweetness with tang.

“Colombian food is filling,” Medina says. “We eat meat at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

Steak is tender and thin; at $17, it serves three and is, quite possibly, the best breakfast deal in town. Panko-breaded fried chicken is sliced thin, mixed with adobo and salt, and drenched in a mushroom cream sauce ($17) that’s rich without spilling into cloying.

Pollo en Champiñiones Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Tostones, or fried green plantains ($7), are another point of pride.

“We never get them frozen. They’re always fresh,” Medina says. “We fry them very well, nice and crispy, and we serve them with homemade guacamole with tomato, some lime juice, some cilantro, and a little bit of onion. It goes perfectly.”

He’s right.

What to drink There’s a full bar. Try a spicy passion fruit mojito with muddled jalapenos, agave, lime juice, and passion fruit puree served with a peppery Tajín rim, or The Brookline, made with bourbon, mint, basil, and a crown of charred grapefruit.

The takeaway A budget-friendly neighborhood jewel.

404 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-487-8936, elpenol3.business.site

Chocolate and arepa Lane Turner/Globe Staff

