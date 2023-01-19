A fat bike ‘loppet’ in Maine, big savings in the Big Apple, and a replacement for single-use batteries

Enjoy IceFlow Yoga, pond hockey, and ice skating at The Rink at 401 Park in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood. Been a while since you donned your skates? Bring them to REI’s Fenway store for a sharpening (free for REI members all season; lifetime membership $30). Use your own ice skates or rent them at The Rink and swoop around during open skate times — or take lessons from The Skating Club of Boston, which offers programs for anyone 8 and older. Also consider IceFlow Yoga, a yoga-inspired skating class for adults of all ages and abilities. This no-pressure class includes stretching, breathing, and gliding on ice. See Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan and others perform in a free high-energy disco skating show called Disco on Ice Feb. 11 and then take your sweetheart skating for Valentine’s Day (Feb. 11-15), when the entire rink will glow pink. Skating at The Rink: $10 for ages 12 and older, $6 for college students, seniors, and ages 11 and younger; $7 for skate rentals. Skating runs through March 5, weather permitting. https://thefenway.com/locations/the-rink-at-401-park

A fat bike ‘loppet’ in Maine

Load up your fat bike, some warm clothes, and your sense of adventure and head to Rangeley in northern Maine — four hours north of Boston — for the 8th Annual Rangeley Fat Bike Loppet, Jan. 29. This “loppet,” a Norwegian word group for long-distance race or event, features a roughly 10-mile course with one-lap and two-lap options for men’s and women’s groups. The route, according to organizers, is typically 50 percent singletrack and 50 percent Nordic ski trails, making it doable but also challenging. The event draws up to 100 racers. Participants get a full-day pass so they can explore the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center terrain after the event and also a voucher for another 2023 visit. For local lodging, check out the Rangeley Inn, Saddleback Inn, Town and Lake, and Loon Lodge. Register by Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.; $45 per person. Prizes for the top three men and women, high-fives and bragging rights for all other finishers. https://rangeleylakestrailscenter.org/rangeleyfatbikeloppet

Take advantage of winter savings on hotels, museums, tours, and more during the NYC Winter Outing program, happening through Feb. 12. The program includes 2-for-1 tickets to 22 Broadway shows, such as "Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Wicked" (pictured here).

Big savings in the Big Apple

Take advantage of winter savings on hotels, Broadway shows, museums, tours, and more during the NYC Winter Outing program, happening through Feb. 12. Over the next three weeks, the city hosts NYC Restaurant Week with prix-fixe menus at nearly 500 restaurants across the five boroughs (including two-course lunches and three-course dinners); NYC Broadway Week with 2-for-1 tickets to 22 shows including “The Piano Lesson,” “Wicked,” and “The Lion King”; NYC Must-See Week with 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, tours, and performances such as Carnegie Hall, Museum of Modern Art, and New York Botanical Garden; and NYC Hotel Week with 23 percent off standard retail rates at more than 140 hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel New York and New York Marriott Marquis. nycgo.com/winterouting

Pale Blue Earth’s USB-C rechargeable AA and AAA batteries can be recharged more than 1,000 times, meaning each four-pack can prevent more than 16,000 batteries from ending up in landfills.

A replacement for single-use batteries

Here’s something that can keep thousands of batteries out of landfills while letting you power your headlamp, GPS, and other travel gear. Pale Blue Earth’s USB-C rechargeable AA and AAA batteries can be recharged more than 1,000 times, meaning each four-pack can prevent more than 16,000 batteries from landing at the dump. The batteries work with a short and portable 4-to-1 cord with four USB-C connectors on one side that plug into the batteries and a USB-A connector on the other for plugging into a power source. These lithium-ion batteries recharge in less than an hour — way faster than the battery packs of old — and have a built-in indicator so you know when they’re ready for use. They also have an internal safety circuit that helps prevent overloading, overheating, and leaking. The company also makes C, D, and 9-volt batteries that come in two-packs with a USB or USB-C cord. The Park City-based company donates some proceeds to 1% for the Planet. $24.99-$29.99. https://paleblueearth.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.