Wequassett Resort in Harwich is going year-round

“We truly believe that Wequassett can lead the trend in the hospitality business by really offering something unique year-round to our customers, to our guests, to our locals, to visitors that we think will then spur other businesses to do the same,” said Alton Chun, the regional managing director of Wequassett.

Wequassett, which became the first Cape resort to earn a Forbes five-star rating in 2016, has been earning its reputation every year since. And on Feb. 9, it will reopen as a year-round hotel to help guests discover what the Cape has to offer even on cold days.

Cape Cod has more to offer than beaches and lobster rolls on hot and sunny summer days, and Wequassett Resort and Golf Club hopes to prove just that.

Despite the staffing issues that have been plaguing the hospitality industry, Chun is not concerned.

“One of the things that is important to us as a business is really creating what we call ‘economic vibrancy,’” Chun said. “We truly believe by going year-round, we’re offering more sustainable jobs for our employees so they can work and live on the Cape.”

Starting in February, Wequassett will be open Thursday through Sunday, and then switch to being open daily in April. Guests will not only enjoy less traffic on winter weekends than they’d face in the summer, but also more affordable prices. Summer rates can reach as high as $1,575 (for a holiday night in July) and otherwise hover in the $700-$1,000 per-night range. But the winter rates start in the low $300s, according to the resort’s website.

Chun hopes the resort’s move will allow nearby businesses to stay open all year, too.

The 27-acre resort also offers outdoor hot tubs, fire pits, clamming events, literary afternoons with authors, and a pop-up called the Supper Club, where regional chefs will cultivate new tasting menus every other week.

