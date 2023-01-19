Alexandra Eckersley indicted on assault charge for allegedly abandoning her newborn infant in Manchester, N.H., woods

Sweeney said Eckersley was indicted Thursday. She’s charged with two counts of second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct, and falsifying physical evidence, according to legal filings.

“The Grand Jury has returned true indictments on all the felonies and the extended term misdemeanor” that authorities charged Eckersley with, wrote Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn P. Sweeney in a court filing Thursday.

A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted Alexandra Eckersley for allegedly abandoning her newborn infant in a tent in a wooded area in Manchester, N.H. on Dec. 26 and misleading police who launched a frantic search for the child, according to legal filings.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Eckersley will make her first court appearance to respond to the indictment.

She gave birth to a boy early on Dec. 26 in the woods behind the West Side Ice Arena in Manchester, according to authorities.

Eckersley allegedly misled first responders for 73 minutes as to where she’d given birth, according to police reports. As she allegedly sang along to music on her cellphone, a Manchester, N.H., police officer hurriedly pulled apart a pile of bloody blankets inside a makeshift tent as frigid temps hovered around 15 degrees, one police report said.

An officer, the report said, “noticed a trail of blood that appeared to run down the side of the bed...[and] located the baby laying on the ground next to the bed behind a blanket. The child was alive and moving,”

The newborn, who was born premature, was rushed first to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, officials have said. The child’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Two outreach workers, one of whom has known Eckersley for the past five years, recently told the Globe that the woman they know has struggled with the effects of mental illness, substance use disorder, and the daily trauma of being homeless for at least the past five years.

George Theberge, 45, a man identified in court papers as Eckersley’s boyfriend, has also been charged in connection with the case for allegedly urging her to abandon the newborn.

Eckersley is the daughter of Dennis Eckersley, an MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster, and his second wife, Nancy.

The Eckersley family said in a statement released late last month that they’re “utterly devastated by the events that unfolded on Christmas night when our daughter Allie delivered a baby while living in a tent. It is heartbreaking that a child was born under such unthinkable conditions and in such tragic circumstances. We learned with everyone else from news reports what happened and are still in complete shock. We had no prior knowledge of Allie’s pregnancy.”

The family said Alexandra Eckersley “has suffered from severe mental illness her entire life. Allie was hospitalized numerous times for her illness and lived in several residential programs. We did our very best to get Allie all of the help and support humanly possible.”





