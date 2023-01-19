Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Jan. 20-27

Also, we want to see how you have fun in the 401: If you head to something on this list — or just want to show how you explore Rhody — tag me on socials for a repost and mention.

Although it’s winter, Rhody, here are some fun ways to beat the winter blues this week.

Let’s go.

PRIVATE HORSE CARRIAGE RIDES

After a holiday break, Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, a working farm in Burrillville, offers private horse carriage or sleigh rides. Prices vary for rides from groups of two to 14. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details and video here.

Advertisement

WEIRD BEER HALL

For an evening of beer, wine, bites, and live tunes, Newport Vineyards transforms into “A Real Weird Beer Hall” Jan. 20. You can rock out with the Real Weird Band “in your funkiest attire,” according to the event billing, which touts a prize for the most outrageous outfit. Free admission; food and drink for purchase. 5-8 p.m. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. RSVPs suggested. Details here.

CHRIS SPEDDING TRIO

David Letterman’s drummer. Bob Dylan’s bassist. Bryan Ferry’s guitarist. When their powers combine, session-musicians-to-the-stars Anton Fig, Tony Garnier and Chris Spedding become The Chris Spedding Trio — and their only New England concert this season is in Newport Jan. 20. Read our interview with New England Conservatory alum Fig here. Presented by Newport Live. At The Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St., Newport. Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. $35. Event info. here.

LAST BITES

Providence Restaurant Weeks runs through Jan. 21, and it’s time to gobble up those last bites. From Metacom Kitchen’s $35 three-course meal — including smoked carrots with pistachio tabbouleh, duck charcuterie plate with pickled onions, blackberry mustard, and lavash cracker; and mushroom Bolognese with red wine bucatini, grana and bread crumbs — to campfires s’mores at Federal Taphouse & Kitchen — taste the uniqueness of PVD. Details here.

Advertisement

ONE HAND IN MY POCKET

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” was everywhere in the ‘90s. Now Tony-winner Diablo Cody (“Juno”) has written an Alanis-inspired musical, “Jagged Little Pill,” with music by Morissette, directed by Diane Paulus. Catch it at PPAC now through Jan. 22. Tickets from $45. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here and here. (Note: If you had tickets to the canceled Jan. 17 show, see here.)

‘FAITH HEALER’

If “The Banshees of Inisherin” has you craving more Irish drama you might check out “Faith Healer” at The Gamm.

From the late acclaimed Irish dramatist Brian Friel, “Faith Healer” — named one of the 40 best plays of all time by The Independent — “weaves together the stories of an erratic, itinerant faith healer with those of his embittered but loving wife and his weary stage manager,” according to Gamm’s billing. “In lyrical monologues, the characters … slowly reveal a terrible event at the story’s center.”

Director and Ireland native Donnla Hughes takes her Irish accents seriously. Runs through Jan. 29. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Prices vary. Details here.

STARRY STARRY NIGHT

Get your Van Gogh on in Pawtucket. Paint your own night sky — complete with LED lights — while sipping beer, wine or soda at Paint & Vino Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. $35. Two drinks included in price. 150 Main St., Pawtucket. Details here.

Advertisement

ZUMBA ZUMBA

If your new year’s resolution was to get moving, Zumba this way: to free Zumba Tuesdays at the new Gateway entrance to the Roger Williams Park. Dance to Latin and international music, no experience or equipment required. Free. Jan. 24, 6-7 p.m. 1197 Broad St., Providence. Details here.

BOOK LAUNCH

Author Deborah Goodrich Royce, who has hosted many an author at Westerly’s Ocean House (which she restored with her husband) will read at Westerly’s United Theater Jan. 21 for the launch of her latest novel, “Reef Road.” Jan. 21, 4 p.m. $50. Details here.

JEWELRY CLASS

If you’re curious about jewelry making, or just want to make a silver ring for your boo — or yourself — you might try a personalized class at The Bench Jewelry Studio in Providence Jan. 24. You’ll make your own sterling silver ring in a three-hour course, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., “cutting, bending, texturing and soldering” your ring. All materials included. (And if you use this ring to propose, let us know.) From $105. 560 Mineral Spring Ave., 6-107C Pawtucket. Details here and here.

‘WE’RE GONNA DIE’

That’s the title of the show running through Feb. 12 at the Wilbury Theatre Group. An Obie Award-winning piece from acclaimed playwright Young Jean Lee, the show is part concert and part stand-up ... a ”life-affirming show about the thing everyone has in common: We’re Gonna Die,” according to the website. All tickets are pay-what-you-can, ranging from $5 to $55. 475 Valley St., Providence. Show details here.

Advertisement

ONGOING

Release your inner kid at PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink with ice bumper cars and skating. Bumper cars $12 per person. Skating $7; seniors and kids 12 and under, $4. Skate rental $6.54. Details and reservations here. Check online for weather notifications. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. 401-680-7390.

Catch some cuteness at Roger Williams Park Zoo, with half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Dare you to keep a straight face while hanging with Paia the baby tree kangaroo. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.