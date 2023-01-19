Harvard dean reverses decision not to offer fellowship to human rights activist Kenneth Roth

“The broader faculty input I have now sought and received has persuaded me that my decision was not the best one for the School,” Elemendorf continued. “I have spoken now with a colleague at the Carr Center, and we will extend an offer to Mr. Roth to serve as a Fellow. I hope that our community will be able to benefit from his deep experience in a wide range of human rights issues.”

“In the case of Mr. Roth, I now believe that I made an error in my decision not to appoint him as a Fellow at our Carr Center for Human Rights,” said Douglas W. Elmendorf, dean of the Kennedy School, which houses the center, in a statement.

Following a groundswell of criticism, a Harvard University dean said Thursday that he has reversed his decision not to offer a fellowship to prominent human rights activist Kenneth Roth, who had said publicly that he believed he’d been denied the fellowship due to his past criticism of Israel.

The controversy had swirled on campus since news of Roth’s initial rejection for the fellowship first surfaced earlier this month.

Hundreds of students and alumni had signed petitions calling for the resignation of Elmendorf to extend the fellowship to Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch. Roth had been nominated to the position by Mathias Risse, director of the Harvard Carr Center for Human Rights Policy.

Roth has said he understood Harvard rejected his fellowship because his work has included criticisms of Israel. He wrote in an opinion piece in The Guardian on Jan. 10 that last summer, during a phone call with Elmendorf, the Kennedy School dean asked him if he had any enemies.

“I explained that of course I had enemies. Many of them,” Roth wrote. “That is a hazard of the trade as a human rights defender. I explained that the Chinese and Russian governments had personally sanctioned me — a badge of honor, in my view. I mentioned that a range of governments, including Rwanda’s and Saudi Arabia’s, hate me.

“But I had a hunch what he was driving at, so I also noted that the Israeli government undoubtedly detests me, too,” Roth added.

He then wrote that his fellowship was rejected two weeks later.

“If any academic institution can afford to abide by principle, to refuse to compromise academic freedom under real or presumed donor pressure, it is Harvard, the world’s richest university,” Roth wrote. “Yet the Kennedy School’s dean, Douglas Elmendorf, vetoed a human rights fellowship that had been offered to me because of my criticism of Israel. As best we can tell, donor reaction was his concern.”

In his statement Thursday, Elmendorf flatly rejected the notion that donor reaction motivated his initial decision to reject Roth for the fellowship.

“Let me emphasize that my decision was not influenced by donors,” Elmendorf said. “Donors do not affect our consideration of academic matters. My decision also was not made to limit debate at the Kennedy School about human rights in any country. As a community we are steadfastly committed to free inquiry and including a wide range of views on public policy, and the appointment of a Fellow is never an endorsement of the views of that individual nor a refutation of other views. My decision on Mr. Roth last summer was based on my evaluation of his potential contributions to the School.”

Elmendorf said he’s spoken with faculty members to hear their views on the matter and to “discuss a path forward,” on Roth specifically and on “broader issues” surrounding fellowship appointments.

“On the broader issues, we need clearer and better processes that draw more on the insights of the Kennedy School faculty as a whole,” Elmendorf said. “Accordingly, I will ask a faculty committee to develop a faculty-driven process for evaluating Fellow appointments—a process that I expect will bring greater rigor and wider consultation and that will be grounded in our deep commitment to excellence and to multiple informed perspectives.”

Roth, for his part, published a second op-ed Tuesday in The Boston Globe, lamenting his initial rejection for the Harvard post, before news of the Ivy League institution’s reversal in the face of public criticism had been confirmed Thursday.

“Having directed Human Rights Watch for three decades, I am fortunate to have plenty of other career opportunities,” Roth wrote Tuesday in the Globe. “But the message to younger scholars is devastating. Unless Harvard makes amends, those scholars will be left to fear that criticism of Israel — or commentary on other controversial topics — can be a career killer. That is not what Harvard should stand for.”

Roth couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Harvard’s reversal.

“To dispel any doubt about its commitment to academic freedom, Harvard should clarify that it will not accept contributions from any donor who tries to use a gift to undermine academic freedom, and it will prohibit administrators from penalizing academics in response to expressed or feared donor objections,” Roth wrote in the Tuesday Globe op-ed. “That would at least make something positive of this sorry episode.”

