A haunted dinner, rising Bluebikes prices, and an eating relay competition

Starting Jan. 28, Bluebikes prices will be increasing because of inflation and other costs, the company announced. Bluebikes has locations outside Boston, including Arlington , Brookline , Chelsea , Everett , Malden , Medford , Newton , Revere , Salem , Somerville , and Watertown . Annual membership will increase to $129, single-month membership to $29, and single-ride passes to $4 per half hour. For more information on price changes, go to bluebikes.com .

Dining With The Dead is hosting a paranormal investigation and dinner Jan. 24 at Concord ’s Colonial Inn. Authors and paranormal investigators Thomas D’Agostino and Arlene Nicholson will give a presentation on the history of the haunted hotel and its most spiritually active rooms. After having a colonial-themed dinner, attendees will get to investigate the hotel with ghost-hunting equipment. Tickets cost $68. For more information, go to eventbrite.com .

Advertisement

The Fine Line Pizza Grand Prix is returning Jan. 31 for its 2023 eating competition. Form a team of four members, head over to 500 Ocean Ave. in Revere, and take down a cheese pizza relay-race-style. The first team to finish the pizza wins $100 and entry into the champions competition at the end of the year. Todd Angilly, official anthem singer of the Boston Bruins, also will be making an appearance. To join the competition, go to eventbrite.com.

The Armory Cafe in Somerville is hosting a full season of its Somerville Songwriter Session this year. Starting Feb. 4, the cafe will feature contemporary folk singers and songwriters on the first Saturday of each month. The first concert will open with Rachel Marie, Owen Walsh, and Jessye DeSilva. For more information, go to artsatthearmory.org.

Individuals of legal drinking age can learn how to make mini Zen gardens at Brissonte Gifts & Home Decor in North Reading. For two hours, attendees will make succulent arrangements and tiny terrariums. The event will be taught by a gifted grower who will teach how to take care of plants. General admission costs $45. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

The Champions Dance Sport Club is presenting its Winter Showcase Feb. 5 in Everett’s Skyplex Venue. From 2 to 5 p.m., the showcase will feature dance performances by current senior and youth national champions, as well as future champion dancers. Ticket prices vary. For more details, go to eventbrite.com.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel. Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.