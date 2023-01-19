Legal experts say a suspect can be charged with murder without a body but the case is tough to prosecute

“There have been many cases of convictions in instances of no body [murder] cases,” said Mark J. Geragos, a prominent criminal defense lawyer based in Los Angeles,via email. “The surrounding circumstances of the disappearance and the actions of the accused take front and center of the prosecution.”

After Brian R. Walshe allegedly killed his wife, Ana Walshe, in their Cohasset home, prosecutors say he made a number of online searches related to bodily dismemberment and decomposition, including “Can you be charged with murder without a body?”

Currently, investigators are scrutinizing the actions of Brian Walshe, who allegedly dismembered his wife after killing her early on Jan. 1 and then “discarded” her body at various locations, according to prosecutors.

First Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said Wednesday during Walshe’s arraignment in Quincy District Court that he entered a litany of search terms on his son’s iPad related to cutting up and disposing of a body after the killing. And days before the murder, Beland said, Brian Walshe had Googled about the “best state” for getting a divorce.

Investigators also found blood in the basement of the couple’s home, as well as a bloodied, damaged knife and a second knife, and DNA evidence taken from items that Brian Walshe discarded allegedly linked him to the killing too, according to prosecutors.

The electronic evidence, in particular, can be important in so-called “no body” cases, said Martin G. Weinberg, a well-known Boston defense attorney.

“A ‘no body’ murder charge elevates the centrality of circumstantial evidence tying a defendant ... to the charged offense,” Weinberg said via email. “Prior to the era of I-Cloud and email seizures that evidence ordinarily depended upon witnesses providing information establishing motive and opportunity; today its often the defendant’s own words or internet archives – or that of another who the police chose not to charge - that provide the foundation for the prosecution and, depending on the electronic evidence, the potential for a principled and successful defense.”

Rosanna Cavallaro, a Suffolk Law professor and former assistant state attorney general in Massachusetts, pointed to one key element in the Walshe case: that it was Ana Walshe’s co-workers, not her husband, who reported her missing Jan. 4.

“So that, I think, combined with the cleaning supplies is pretty hard [for the defense] to get over,” said Cavallaro, who teaches courses on criminal law and evidence at Suffolk. “Not impossible, but pretty tough.”

Authorities say Brian Walshe bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies on Jan. 2 at a Rockland Home Depot, purchasing mops, brushes, tape, tarp, a Tyvek suit with boot covers, a hatchet, and baking soda, paying cash and wearing gloves and a mask at check out.

“Why is this man buying $400 worth of cleaning supplies?” Cavallaro said. “Why is he lying to police? So I don’t think it’s impossible to get a guilty verdict.”

Still, the lack of a body does give defense lawyers more “wiggle room” in their efforts to establish reasonable doubt, according to Daniel S. Medwed, who teaches courses in criminal law at the Northeastern University School of Law.

“These ‘no body’ cases are challenging in part because of an ancient legal concept known as ‘corpus delicti,’ which posits that the government needs to prove that a crime has occurred before charging anyone with it,” Medwed said via email. “That sounds simple enough but what about cases like Ana Walshe where everything points to foul play, and to the husband’s involvement, but there’s no body?”

Compelling circumstantial evidence can still yield a conviction in such a case, Medwed said.

In the coming weeks once prosecutors obtain an indictment, Walshe’s case will shift to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, the same courthouse where Joseph D. Romano Jr. was prosecuted for beating his wife to death with a baseball bat inside their Quincy home in 1998 – even though her body was never found.

The 2002 trial of Romano was described by legal experts as the first time in modern Massachusetts history someone was tried for murder without the victim’s body. The historic foundation for all murder prosecutions is an autopsy by the medical examiner who determines whether a person’s death was natural, an accident – or due to act of violence.

But in the Romano trial, there was no autopsy and the only biological evidence Katherine Romano was deceased were bits of tissue and bone discovered on a chain saw Romano borrowed from a neighbor. DNA testing linked the gruesome discovery to Katherine Romano. Thus the primary evidence prosecutors had that she was no longer alive came from family and friends who testified she had disappeared.

And while prosecutors charged Romano with first-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole, jurors convicted him of second degree murder, which allows him to one day seek release from state prison.

And three jurors in the Romano trial told The Globe they were convinced he killed Karen Romano, but did not believe he planned it in advance, one of the key elements to convict a person of first degree murder.

“The general consensus was it was probably committed in the heat of the moment and he didn’t take a long time to think about it,” one Romano juror told the Globe. “I thought in the beginning that he wasn’t such a bad guy . . . I was convinced that it was something that may have been done in the heat of the moment.”

In an earlier case, William H.J. Douglas, a former associate professor at Tufts Medical Center, pleaded guilty in April 1984 to manslaughter in the 1983 bludgeoning death of 21-year-old Robin N. Benedict, whom he killed at his Sharon home before discarding her body, which was never recovered.

Douglas was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison, and he had pleaded guilty on the same day his murder trial was scheduled to begin. On the afternoon he pleaded guilty, he told State Police he left Benedict’s body in a dumpster in Providence, but authorities said at the time that any efforts at excavation would be “foolhardy, fruitless, prohibitively expensive, and in fact impossible.”

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor who also served as enforcement director of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, conceded in an interview Tuesday that prosecuting a murder case without a body isn’t ideal.

“Obviously if you’re a prosecutor you want the body,” Rahmani said, adding that a body isn’t required and that in the Walshe case, Brian Walshe essentially only has two defenses available to him.

One, Rahmani said, is that Ana Walshe, a mother of three small children with a high-end real estate job in Washington D.C., “upped and left her family,” but that’s “not consistent with the evidence.” Or, Rahmani said, an alternative defense could be asserting an “elaborate frame job” in which someone else did things like enter the macabre search terms on his son’s iPad browser regarding bodily dismemberment.

“That kind of defies all logic and credibility,” Rahmani said. “Any doubt [for an acquittal] has to be reasonable.”

Tracy Miner, a lawyer for Brian Walshe, said in a statement Wednesday that she intends “to win this case in court.”

Miner said it’s “easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do. I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media. Second, because I haven’t been provided with any evidence by the prosecution.”

In her experience, Miner continued, when “the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.”

Material from prior Globe stories and from the UPI wire service was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.