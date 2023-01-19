Man arrested, charged after speeding 127 m.p.h. on N.H. highway in police pursuit, officials say

Shortly after 10 p.m. Dec. 8, a vehicle traveling 101 miles per hour sped by a trooper monitoring traffic at Interstate 93 North in Tilton, police said. The trooper activated her emergency headlights and sirens but the vehicle, a 2018 BMW allegedly driven by Saxon, accelerated to 127 miles per hour, the statement said.

Benjamin Saxon, 22, of Hartford, Conn. is being charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of renter property over $1,500, falsifying physical evidence, two counts of disobeying an officer, reckless operation, and operating without lights, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

New Hampshire State Police arrested a Connecticut man Wednesday for allegedly speeding 127 miles per hour in a high-speed police pursuit Dec. 8, authorities said.

A chase ensued on the highway through Sanbornton, Meredith, New Hampton and Plymouth, police said.

“The vehicle traveled at excessive speeds, exhibited lane control issues and extinguished their lights while driving in attempts to evade police,” authorities said.

The trooper deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle exited Interstate 93 in Plymouth. The vehicle was later found unoccupied on Tenney Mountain Highway, officials said. He was later apprehended by police.

Saxon allegedly used an app called Turo to rent the BMW used in the pursuit, according to the statement.

Saxton was released on personal recognizance. His court date is slated Feb. 16 at Belknap Superior Court, officials said.

