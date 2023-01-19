Man charged with alleged kidnap and rape at Boston hotel

Police arrested Herbert Jones, 49, after finding him and a “visibly upset” woman in a fourth-floor room at the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street around 8 a.m. on Monday, the statement said.

A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a hotel room and forced her to call her ex-boyfriend for money, the Suffolk district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Police responded to the hotel after receiving a 911 call from a man who said his ex-girlfriend was in danger there, according to the statement.

The woman, who was “crying, sweating and breathing heavily,” told police that Jones had allegedly held her against her will, forced her to have sex, and hit her several times in the face, the statement said.

He also allegedly forced her to call her ex-boyfriend to request money, prosecutors said.

The alleged victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Jones was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court Central Division on charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery and threat to commit crime.

He is scheduled to return to court Feb.17 for a probable cause hearing, the statement said.

A judge ordered Jones to stay away from the victim and the hotel, ordered $50,000 bail on the case, and revoked his bail on a previous case for 60 days, the statement said.













