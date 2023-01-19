Medical assistant charged with assaulting patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center

If Knighton is released, he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised access to patients, according to the statement. He is due back in court Feb. 23.

Damien Knighton was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail at his arraignment Thursday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A 39-year-old medical assistant from East Boston was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery after he allegedly assaulted a patient Wednesday at the Back Bay primary care clinic where he works, officials said.

“Patients entering an exam room have every expectation of receiving proper medical attention and proper ethical treatment,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “This incident presents an egregious violation of those expectations.”

Knighton’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Boston police responded to a call from the MGH Back Bay Health Center on Commonwealth Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the victim, who said he had come into the practice for a follow-up appointment related to an injury to his shoulder and leg, prosecutors said.

Knighton, a medical assistant at the practice, allegedly approached the victim and said his doctor had requested an additional test, according to the statement.

Before administering the test, Knighton allegedly asked the man to remove his clothes and said he would be examining the man’s genitals, prosecutors said.

After getting dressed and leaving the examining room, the victim spoke with other staff about the examination and concluded that he had been sexually assaulted, according to the statement. He then called 911.

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital, which operates the Back Bay practice, said in a statement Thursday that they were aware of the arrest and had placed an employee on administrative leave pending an investigation, though they did not identify Knighton by name in the statement.

“We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with Boston Police,” the statement said. “Patients are our first priority and we strive to provide a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for all who seek our care.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.