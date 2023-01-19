Multiple vehicle crash snarls traffic on Mass. Turnpike in Auburn

A multiple vehicle crash on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Auburn left several people with “serious injuries,” snarling traffic and resulting in the temporary shutdown of all travel lanes during the morning commute Thursday, according to State Police.

The agency confirmed the crash in a tweet sent at 8:01 a.m.

“Troopers on scene, multiple vehicle crash w/serious injuries, Mass. Pike eastbound, Auburn,” the agency tweeted. “All lanes initially shut down, we have just reopened left lane. Traffic backed up for several miles.”