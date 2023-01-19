Plows and sanders will be out in force during winter storm; drivers urged to use caution on slippery roads

Motorists, the agency warned, should “expect a wintery mix of rain and snow which will impact travel in some regions of the state now through Saturday. Drivers should allow extra travel time and check forecasts for their routes and destinations as this will be a long-duration storm system.”

In a statement, MassDOT urged drivers to use caution on the road.

Crews will treat roads with sand and plows “as needed” during a storm expected to drop a mix of rain and snow on some parts of the state beginning Thursday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The statement said travelers “should exercise caution especially in areas of higher elevation, primarily the northern and western parts of Massachusetts and along the New Hampshire border.”

The agency said it has plows and sanders ready to roll.

“MassDOT will be deploying sanders and plows as needed,” officials said. “Drivers should make smart decisions about when they depart, the routes they take and allow extra time to reach destinations.”

State officials said travelers can download the Mass511 app or visit www.mass511.com to see live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before hitting the highway. Users can also subscribe to get text and email alerts for traffic conditions, the statement said.

“Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions,” the statement added. “Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.”

The National Weather Service said in a Thursday morning advisory that the precipitation’s expected to start falling in the afternoon.

“High pressure provides dry weather this morning,” the advisory said. “Then a frontal system will bring a wintry mix of snow and ice this afternoon into Friday, especially across northern Massachusetts with mainly rain near the coast.”

Some coastal areas, however, could see flakes Friday.

“Precipitation likely changes to snow near the coast on Friday before ending,” the advisory said. “Drier conditions for much of the upcoming weekend with seasonable temperatures. A strong coastal storm impacts the region late Sunday into early next week. Drier on Tuesday, but the active pattern continues as another system moves in mid to late in the week.”

Via Twitter Thursday morning, the weather service warned of “slippery” road conditions across northern Massachusetts during the storm, which forecasters said in a separate advisory could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow along the Mass. - New Hampshire border by Friday.

“Slippery travel across northern MA,” the weather service tweeted at 4:52 a.m. Thursday, with a handy interactive map showing the forecasted timeline snow for and rainfall pegged to hit the region.

In Boston, officials announced Thursday morning that they had canceled their overnight street sweeping program in light of the coming storm.

“Due to the incoming inclement weather, please be advised that starting at midnight, the overnight street sweeping program has been canceled in the @CityOfBoston,” the Boston Public Works Department tweeted at 9:02 a.m. Thursday.

