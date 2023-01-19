Providence Police chief to lead Justice Department’s community policing office

The COPS Office is the component of the Justice Department responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources. Garland said in a statement that the office is central to the Justice Department’s efforts “to strengthen the public trust between communities and law enforcement that is essential to public safety.”

The appointment to lead the office, known as COPS, was announced Thursday by US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. has been appointed to serve as the new director of the national Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

“I am confident that Chief Clements’s leadership will further enable the COPS Office to continue its important work to keep our communities safe and build trust and mutual respect between police and communities, and I look forward to working alongside him,” Garland said in a statement.

Clements will lead the COPS Office after 37 years with the Providence Police Department, where he worked in units throughout the department and rose through the ranks to spend the last 11 years as its chief. He is the department’s second-longest serving chief since it was established in 1864.

During his tenure, Clements led the department’s focus on community policing and has worked closely with law enforcement, civil rights, and community organizations. He has received numerous commendations for outstanding police work and devotion to duty, including being recognized with the Providence Police Department Chief’s Award three times and the White House Champions of Change Award for Reducing Drug Use and Building a Healthier America.

Clements has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Rhode Island, a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Roger Williams University, and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University. He also graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police at the Harvard Kennedy School at Boston University.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. Since it was established in 1994, the COPS Office has been appropriated more than $20 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to over 13,000 state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley opened up the search for a new police chief on Friday — a decision that he’d hoped to avoid making. Smiley said that he’d tried to persuade Clements to remain as chief and lauded him for the department’s work.

Clements chose to accept the new position with COPS — taking the advice of none other than Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley — but called the chief’s job “beyond the honor of a lifetime.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.